Elkin Varsity Girls beat Alleghany on the road

Elkin Sophomore Avery Pence hits a 3-point shot leading her team to victory over Alleghany on Friday evening.

Elkin High School Girls’ Varsity Basketball team captured a decisive win on the road against Alleghany High School after two disappointing losses to Mount Airy and Starmount earlier in the week.

Elkin sophomore Avery Pence, in perhaps her best performance of the year, helped lead her team to a 35-18 victory. Both teams got off to a slow start ending the first quarter with Elkin scoring only two points to Alleghany’s four points. Elkin’s only field goal in the first quarter came from senior leader Chandler Beals who managed to stay out of foul trouble and remained consistent throughout the game leading all scorers on the night.

Pence picked up the energy and pace in the second quarter adding six points to the scoreboard on two three-point shots. Strong inside play from Beals and senior teammate, Margaret Freeman, who each added a bucket, helped the Lady Elks capture 13 points in the 2nd quarter, ending the half with a seven-point lead over the Trojans, 15-8.

Pence came out of the half with the same energy and hustle she displayed in the first, creating several turnovers for Alleghany. Senior Lindsey Edwards came off the bench to add another bucket for the Elks and Pence added another three-point shot to her stats, this one coming at the buzzer as the 3rd quarter wound down.

Elkin really turned up the heat in the fourth quarter with a full-court press with the senior players showing their leadership. Beals led the team adding 3 buckets on fast break lay-ups and strong inside play. Freeman added two inside shots and senior point guard Selena Islas hit her first shot of the night. Senior reserve Ava Bledsoe hit an outside shot helping the Elks to add 15 total points in the final quarter, leading the Elks to a 35-18 win. The Lady Elks will face off against the Lady Bears of Mount Airy again on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at home.

Alleghany 4 4 4 6 – 18

Elkin 2 13 5 15 — 35

ALLEGHANY: Bethany Weaver – 3 Phoebe Murphy – 6 Christy Williams – 3 Laken Billings – 4 Emily Keesling — 2

ELKIN: Ava Bledsoe – 3 Avery Pence – 9 Kyleigh Price – 2 Chandler Beals – 10 Lindsey Edward – 2 Margaret Freeman – 6 Selena Islas – 2 Alla Summers —