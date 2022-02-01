Elkin High School swim teams sweep Northwest 1A Conference meet

Elkin High School junior Amelia Presley swims the backstroke portion of the 200-yard medley relay. Susan Baker | For The Tribune Elkin High School junior Mattie Wells swims the 100-yard breaststroke event. Susan Baker | For The Tribune Elkin High School senior and team captain Jack Zamudio wins the boys’ 100-yard breaststroke event in the 1A Northwest Conference meet. Susan Baker | For The Tribune Veteran head Coach Oz Prim poses with some of his East Wilkes swimmers. Coach Prim coaches East Wilkes, Starmount and Elkin high School swim teams. He has swimmers from all three schools advancing to Regional Competition on Friday, Feb. 4. Susan Baker | For The Tribune

After a delay due to the snowy weather, Elkin, Starmount and East Wilkes High School swimmers were eager to compete in conference competition. Both Elkin swim teams posted fast times and won the Northwest 1A Conference meet on Thursday evening at the Armfield Civic Center in Pilot Mountain.

Competition kicked off with the 200-yard medley relay and Elkin quickly set the pace for the meet. The Elkin girls’ team of Amelia Presley (back), Mattie Wells (breast), Morgan Wiles (fly) and Presley Baker (free) easily won this first event with a time of 2:04.28. The Elkin boys’ team of Troy Snow (back), Jack Zamudio (breast), Marshall Wells (back) and Clay Sebastian (free) followed suit by taking first place with a time of 1:47.69.

In the 200-yard freestyle event, Elkin junior Amelia Presley (2:08.11) took the top spot while junior teammate Bronwyn Sloop (2:46.29) took 2nd place for the girls. Starmount’s Olivia Ireland (3:16.30) finished in 4th place and East Wilkes’ Sara Adams (3:20.93) finished in 6th place. Starmount’s Peyton Ponce-de-Leon (1:51.10) took 1st place for the boys while Elkin’s Xander Carpentier (2:42.54), Sawyer Poindexter (2:44.22), Isaac Libbert (2:45.59) and Satya Rushi (3:07.8) helped Elkin capture points with 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th place finishes.

In the girls’ 200-yard IM event, Elkin’s Morgan Wiles (2:23.59) took the 1st place spot and East Wilkes’ swimmer Sedessa Hatcher (2:28.08) captured the 2nd place finish. For the men, Elkin’s Luke McComb (2:35.96) placed 2nd and Starmount’s Ashton Hartzog (3:03.94) placed 4th. Stiff competition ensued with the 50-yard freestyle event. Elkin’s Mattie Wells commanded the top spot while teammate Presley Baker scored points with a 3rd place finish. Elkin’s Jocelyn Ruiz (44.98) finished in 5th place and Alyssa Sambrano (47.14) finished in 7th place. Starmount’s Hannah Staes (33.78) scored points for her team with a 4th place finish and East Wilkes swimmer Brandy Anthony (53.33) finished in 9th place. In boys’ competition for the 50-yard freestyle, Elkin took the top two spots with junior Troy Snow (23.74) and senior Thomas McComb (24.27). Elkin’s Luis Martin (29.88), Chip Sloop (34.24) and Alfredo Sixtos-Rodriguez (34.38) finished in 7th, 9th and 10th places respectively. Starmount’s Kendall Dickerson (26.55) scored points for his school with a 4th place finish.

In the rigorous 100-yard butterfly event, Elkin sophomore Morgan Wiles (1:00.35) commanded the top spot and Starmount’s Morgan Lawson (1:42.10) placed 2nd in the lady’s race. For the men, Elkin senior Jack Zamudio (55.80) took the top spot while his brother and teammate, sophomore Jeremy Zamudio (1:18.55) placed 2nd. Ashton Hartzog (1:23.27) took 3rd place and scored points for Starmount.

The next event, the 100-yard freestyle, Elkin sophomore Sophie Welborn (57.41) finished in 1st place while teammates Bronwyn Sloop (1:14.81) and Alyssa Sambrano (1:48.94) finished in 7th and 9th places. East Wilkes swimmer Alana Bauguess (1:11.56) scored points with a 5th place finish and teammate Brandy Anthony (1:58.32) finished in 10th place. Starmount swimmer Olivia Ray (1:11.05) took 5th place while teammate Rashell Fuentes (1:35.67) took 8th place. In boys’ competition, Starmount commanded the top spot with Peyton Ponce-de-Leon (50.71) while teammate Kendall Dickerson (1:00.80) took 6th place. For Elkin, Marshall Wells (52.59) took 2nd place while Clay Sebastian (57.32) took 3rd place. Luke McComb (59.31) finished in 5th place and Sawyer Poindexter (1:08.38) finished in 9th place. Satya Rushi (1:18.21) and Alfredo Sixtos-Rodriguez (1:33.55) took the 10th and 11th place finishes for Elkin.

In the harsh 500-yard freestyle event, Elkin’s Amelia Presley (5:53.17) took the top spot for the girls and Starmount swimmers Adan Lakey (9:11.95) and Mattie Tavano (11:01.41) scored points for their team with 3rd and 4th place finishes. In boys’ competition, Elkin’s Thomas McComb (6:05.48) finished in 2nd place while swimming the event for the first time and Xander Carpentier (7:51.25) and Isaac Libbert (7:59.08) took the 4th and 5th place finishes.

Back to relay competition, Elkin led the pack in the 200-yard freestyle relay event. Teammates Sophie Welborn, Bronwyn Sloop, Presley Baker and Mattie Wells took the top spot with a time of 2:02.09. Starmount (2:14.99) took 2nd place with Olivia Ray, Olivia Ireland, Hannah Staes and Morgan Lawson. East Wilkes (2:33.70) finished in 3rd place with swimmers Sedessa Hatcher, Alana Bauguess, Sara Adams and Brandy Anthony. In men’s competition, Elkin again took the top spot. Clay Sebastian, Marshall Wells and brothers Luke and Thomas McComb easily placed 1st with a time of 1:39.57. Elkin’s B team (2:01.39) came in 4th place with swimmers Luis Martin, Jeremy Zamudio, Xander Carpentier and Sawyer Poindexter while teammates Isaac Libbert, Chip Sloop, Satya Rushi and Alfredo Sixtos-Rodriguez finished in 6th place with a time of 2:22.91. Starmount’s team (1:58.43) of Peyton Ponce-de-Leon, Ashton Hartzog, Kendall Dickerson and Ryan King placed in 3rd place.

In the 100-yard backstroke event, Elkin’s Sophie Welborn (1:05.71) finished in 1st place while teammate and new swimmer Lydia Teachey (1:43.76) earned points for the Elks by placing in 6th place. East Wilkes swimmer Alana Bauguess (1:16.24) finished in 2nd place while Starmount swimmers Olivia Ireland (1:33.44) and Adan Lakey (1:40.82) took the 4th and 6th place spots. Elkin’s Troy Snow (1:00.95) finished 2nd in men’s competition while teammates Clay Sebastian (1:23.37) and Chip Sloop (1:45.77) finished in 4th and 5th place.

Competition was fierce in the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke event. East Wilkes swimmer Sedessa Hatcher (1:12.50) out touched Elkin’s Mattie Wells (1:12.87) giving the girls 1st and 2nd place finishes. East Wilkes teammate Sara Adams (1:44.43) finished in 5th place and Elkin’s Lydia Teachey (2:04.20) finished in 6th place. Elkin had a strong presence in the men’s competition with Jack Zamudio (1:00.04) finishing 1st, Marshall Wells (1:03.38), Jeremy Zamudio (1:27.64) and Luis Martin (1:37.15) taking the 3rd, 5th and 7th place finishes.

Competition for the night wrapped up with the 400-yard freestyle relay event. Elkin again took the top spots. Morgan Wiles, Bronwyn Sloop, Amelia Presley and Sophie Welborn finished in 1st place with a time of 4:14.01 while Starmount swimmers Olivia Ray, Olivia Ireland, Hannah Staes and Morgan Lawson finished in 3rd place with a time of 5:21.84. For the men, Elkin commanded the top spot with swimmers Troy Snow, brothers Luke and Thomas McComb and Jack Zamudio finishing 1st with a time of 3:38.78. Elkin swimmers Isaac Libbert, Sawyer Poindexter, Xander Carpentier and Jeremy Zamudio finished in 4th place with a time of 4:59.98. Starmount (4:43.72) took a 3rd place finish with swimmers Peyton Ponce-de-Leon, Kendall Dickerson, Ashton Hartzog and Ryan King.

After a full night of competition, the Lady Elks finished in 1st place overall with a team score of 145. Mount Airy finished in 2nd place with 82 points, Starmount finished in 3rd place with 79 points and East Wilkes finished 4th with 61 points. Alleghany rounded out the competition with a 5th place finish scoring 40 points. On the men’s side, Elkin took 1st place with 176 points while Mount Airy finished in 2nd place with 141 points. Starmount finished in 3rd place with 62 points and Alleghany finished 4th with 19 points. Sophie Welborn was awarded the swimmer of the year award for the women and Peyton Ponce-de-Leon was awarded swimmer of the year for men’s conference swim.

Central 1A/2A regional competition takes place this Friday, February 4 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Elkin will be well represented with all three relay teams competing in both the men’s (Marshall Wells, Troy Snow, Thomas McComb and Jack Zamudio) and women’s (Amelia Presley, Sophie Welborn, Morgan Wiles and Mattie Wells) competitions ranked as the top seeds. Bronwyn Sloop will attend regional competition as an alternate. In individual swim Presley will compete in the 200-yard freestyle event, Mattie Wells in the 100-yard breaststroke event, Welborn in the 50-yard freestyle event and Wiles in the 100-yard butterfly event. Marshall Wells will compete in the 100-yard breaststroke event, Snow in the 50-yard freestyle event, T. McComb in the 100-yard freestyle event and Jack Zamudio in the 100-yard breaststroke event. Additionally, Elkin will see Luke McComb compete in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke events, Clay Sebastian in the 100-yard freestyle and 50-yard freestyle events. Jeremy Zamudio will compete in the 100-yard butterfly event and Isaac Libbert will swim the 500-yard freestyle event.

East Wilkes will be represented at regional swim with two relay teams (Alana Bauguess, Sara Adams, Brandy Anthony and Sedessa Hatcher) swimming in the 200-yard medley and the 400-yard freestyle events. Individually, Sedessa Hatcher will be swimming in the 200-yard IM event and the 100-yard breaststroke event.

Starmount will send all three women’s relay teams to regionals while the boys will compete in the 200-yard freestyle and the 400-yard freestyle relay events. Ponce-de-Leon will compete individually in the 200-yard freestyle event and the 100-yard butterfly events. Hartzog will compete in the 100-yard butterfly event while teammate Dickerson will compete in the 50-yard freestyle event.