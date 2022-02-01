Lady Cardinals hold off Elkin, remain in hunt for NW 1A crown

Elkin’s Selena Islas blocks East Wilkes’ Briley Church in the second half. Kyleigh Price, seen here driving to the basket against East Wilkes’ Peyton Mastin and Payton Spicer, scored eight points during Elkin’s game against the Lady Cardinals. East Wilkes’ Peyton Mastin pokes the ball away from Elkin’s Selena Islas in the first half. Lilly Adams grabs one of her team-high 13 rebounds during East Wilkes’ 42-34 win over Elkin.

RONDA — East Wilkes’ girls basketball team built a double-digit lead after three quarters, and held off a late charge from Elkin for a 42-34 win last Tuesday night.

The win kept the Lady Cardinals close to Mount Airy in the race for the Northwest 1A Conference crown as the second half of their league schedule begins.

East Wilkes, now 6-1 in the league after its win at South Stokes this past Friday, leads Starmount (6-8, 5-2) by one game for second place. The Lady Granite Bears are currently 7-0 in league play (Mount Airy bested the Lady Cardinals in overtime on Dec. 10).

Lady Cardinals led from the opening tip on Tuesday, but Elkin’s Kyleigh Price did her best to keep the visitors in it early.

The sophomore tallied seven first-quarter points and cut East’s advantage to 10-9 early in the first with a 3-poiner.

Price did not score again until the fourth quarter.

East Wilkes (12-6) used a balanced attack to put some distance between them and Elkin, behind the play of junior Briley Church and sophomores Kierstin Johnson and Peyton Mastin.

Church led all scorers with 12 points and pushed East’s lead to seven (16-9) with a 3-pointer and layup off an assist from Mastin.

Lilly Adams, who grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds, extended the Lady Cardinals’ lead to 26-18 with a putback.

Elkin (5-10, 3-3) cut the deficit to 27-21 on a Chandler Beals 3-pointer but East used an 11-2 run to push ahead.

After a deep two from Adams, Payton Spicer and Johnson connected on layups off assists from Church.

Church provided her own offense a couple of possessions later when she knocked down a trey to push the Lady Cardinals’ lead to 15 at 38-23.

An Avery Pence jumper cut the Buckin’ Elk deficit to nine (40-31) with 3:30 to play. But Church provided the final dagger with a runner in the lane to push the advantage back to double digits with less than two minutes to play.

In addition to Church, Mastin chipped in 10 points and Johnson added eight. Spicer finished with six points off the bench.

Beals paced Elkin, which moved to .500 in league play with a 44-27 win at South Stokes on Wednesday, with 10 points and Price added eight.

Elkin 9 9 8 8 — 34

East Wilkes 11 16 13 2 — 42

ELKIN: Kyleigh Price 3 1-2 8; Madison Mauldin 1 0-0 3; Chandler Beals 4 0-0 10; Margaret Freeman 0 0-0 0; Selena Islas 1 2-4 4; Avery Pence 2 0-0 5; Lindsey Edwards 2 0-0 4; Lily Gambill 0 0-2 0. Teams Totals 13 3-8 34.

EAST WILKES: Peyton Mastin 4 0-1 10; Lilly Adams 2 0-2 4; Jordyn Bailey 1 0-0 2; Briley Church 5 0-0 12; Kierstin Johnson 3 2-5 8; Payton Spicer 2 1-2 6; Kelsea Asbsher 0 0-0 0; Brea Jordan 0 0-0 0. Team Totals: 17 3-10 42.

THREE-POINTERS: Elkin: Beals 2, Price, Pence, Mauldin. East Wilkes: Mastin 2, Church 2, Spicer.