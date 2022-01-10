West Wilkes hosts tri meet

Surry Central’s Landon Pack, top, scored a 16-4 major decision over North Surry’s Tavian Alcala in the 120-pound match. Zach Colburn | Special to the News North Surry’s Will Brickell, right, takes down Adrian Garcia, of Surry Central, in the 126-pound match during Friday’s tri-match at West Wilkes. Brickell scored a second-period pin fall victory. Zach Colburn | Special to the News North Surry’s William France, top, pinned Surry Central’s Miguel Gonzalez in 30 seconds in the 138-pound match. Zach Colburn | Special to the News Surry Central’s Spencer LeClair, top, nearly puts North Surry’s Harley Felts in a headlock during the 170-pound match. Zach Colburn | Special to the News Surry Central’s Karson Crouse, top, battles West Wilkes’ Seth Huffman in the 182-pound class. Crouse scored a 20-4 tech fall victory over Huffman in the Golden Eagles’ 50-30 win over the Blackhawks. Zach Colburn | Special to the News

MILLERS CREEK — Surry Central began its quest for a fourth-consecutive conference championship on Friday with wins over North Surry and West Wilkes.

The January 7 tri meet was hosted by West Wilkes and officially marked the beginning of Foothills 2A Conference competition for both Central and West Wilkes. North Surry previously defeated Wilkes Central 54-30 to improve to 1-0 in the conference.

The Golden Eagles came out of top of both of thier matches, defeating West Wilkes 50-30 and North Surry 52-30. Surry Central, now 12-0 on the season overall, has won all of its matches by double digits; 11 of those wins where by at least 20 points.

West Wilkes defeated North Surry 48-28 in the remaining match. North Surry drops to 13-5 on the season, while West Wilkes improves to 7-8.

Six wrestlers from Surry Central and three from North Surry won both their individual matches on Friday.

From North Surry: Caleb Utt in the 132-pound class, William France in 138 and Adam Slate in 182/195.

From Surry Central: Xavier Salazar in 106, Ayden Norman in 113, Jacob Price in 145/152, Jeremiah Price at 160, Spencer LeClair at 170 and Karson Crouse at 182.

Full results for each match are below:

Surry Central def. North Surry 52-30

*TNP means a time was not provided in a victory via fall

106 Xavier Salazar (SC) via forfeit

113 Ayden Norman (SC) over Issac Tate (NS) (Fall TNP)

120 Landon Pack (SC) over Tavian Alcala (NS) (MD 16-4)

126 Will Brickell (NS) over Adrian Garcia (SC) (Fall TNP)

132 Caleb Utt (NS) over Sam Wood (SC) (Fall TNP)

138 William France (NS) over Miguel Gonzalez (SC) (Fall TNP)

145 Jacob Price (SC) over Alex Cazares (NS) (Fall TNP)

152 Wyatt Wall (SC) over Andrew Fletcher (NS) (Fall TNP)

160 Jeremiah Price (SC) over Mason Hicks (NS) (Fall TNP)

170 Spencer Leclair (SC) over Harley Felts (NS) (Fall TNP)

182 Karson Crouse (SC) via forfeit

195 Adam Slate (NS) over Cole Butcher (SC) (Fall TNP)

220 Enoch Lopez (SC) over Joseph Ravitt (NS) (Fall TNP)

285 Ty Gwyn (NS) over Juan Cisneros (SC) (Fall TNP)

Surry Central def. West Wilkes 50-30

106 Xavier Salazar (SC) via forfeit

113 Ayden Norman (SC) over Jacob Bray (WW) (Fall 5:40)

120 Riley Shaw (WW) over Landon Pack (SC) (Fall 0:47)

126 Carter Minton (WW) over Adrian Garcia (SC) (Fall 0:47)

132 Jett McNeil (WW) over Sam Wood (SC) (Fall 0:54)

138 Miguel Gonzalez (SC) over DJ Ferko (WW) (Fall 0:51)

145 Wyatt Wall (SC) over Ethan West (WW) (Fall 1:10)

152 Jacob Price (SC) over Zach Absher (WW) (Fall 1:24)

160 Jeremiah Price (SC) via forfeit

170 Spencer Leclair (SC) over Omar Limon (WW) (Dec 6-0)

182 Karson Crouse (SC) over Seth Huffman (WW) (TF 20-4)

195 Cole Butcher (SC) via forfeit

220 Gary Call (WW) over Enoch Lopez (SC) (Fall 1:35)

285 Alex Roland (WW) over Juan Cisneros (SC) (Fall 1:08)

West Wilkes def. North Surry 48-28

106 Issac Tate (NS) via forfeit

113 Jacob Bray (WW) via forfeit

120 Riley Shaw (WW) over Tavian Alcala (NS) (Fall 0:24)

126 Carter Minton (WW) over Will Brickell (NS) (Dec 12-6)

132 Caleb Utt (NS) over Jett McNeil (WW) (MD 14-2)

138 William France (NS) over DJ Ferko (WW) (Fall 1:22)

145 Holt Hanchey (WW) over Alex Cazares (NS) (Dec 11-6)

152 Chris West (WW) over Andrew Fletcher (NS) (Fall 1:13)

160 Zach Absher (WW) over Mason Hicks (NS) (Fall 3:21)

170 Seth Huffman (WW) over Harley Felts (NS) (Fall 1:55)

182 Adam Slate (NS) via forfeit

195 Steven Snow (NS) via forfeit

220 Gary Call (WW) over Joseph Ravitt (NS) (Fall 0:53)

285 Alex Roland (WW) via forfeit

