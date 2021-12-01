Cardinals commence basketball season

RONDA — The 2021-2022 basketball season has already began for the East Wilkes Lady Cardinals. The team travelled to Winston-Salem over their fall break to compete in the Mary Garber Holiday Tournament. East Wilkes had three wins during the tournament over teams from Forsyth County. The rest of the Lady Cardinals’ season is filled with conference games, as well as a few non-conference matches. Tip-off for the Lady Cardinals is set for 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Nov. 22: East Wilkes 64 – North Forsyth 9

Nov. 23: East Wilkes 44 – Glenn 30

Nov. 24: East Wilkes 53 – Parkland 39

Nov. 30: West Wilkes at East Wilkes (6 p.m.)

Dec. 1: West Iredell at East Wilkes (6 p.m.)

Dec. 3: Wilkes Central at East Wilkes

Dec. 6: east Wilkes at North Wilkes (6 p.m.)

Dec. 8: Surry Central at East Wilkes (6 p.m.)

Dec. 10: Mount Airy at East Wilkes

Dec. 14: East Wilkes at Elkin

Dec. 15: North Wilkes at East Wilkes

Dec. 17: South Stokes at East Wilkes

Dec. 20: East Wilkes at West Wilkes

Dec. 23: East Wilkes at Ashe County

Jan. 5: East Wilkes at North Stokes (6 p.m.)

Jan. 7: East Wilkes at Alleghany

Jan. 14: East Wilkes at Wilkes Central

Jan. 18: Starmount at East Wilkes

Jan. 21: East Wilkes at Mount Airy

Jan. 25: Elkin at East WIlkes

Jan. 28: East Wilkes at South Stokes

Feb. 1: East Wilkes at Alleghany

Feb. 4: North Stokes at East Wilkes

Feb. 11: East Wilkes at Starmount

The East Wilkes men’s basketball team began its season on Nov. 30 against West Wilkes. The Cardinals are beginning their season with several non-conference games. The first conference game of the season is set for December 10 against Mount Airy. The Cardinals will host ten homes games this season. Tip-off for the varsity games will be set for 8 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Nov. 30: West Wilkes at East Wilkes (7 p.m.)

Dec. 1: West Iredell at East Wilkes (7 p.m.)

Dec. 3: Wilkes Central at East Wilkes (7 p.m.)

Dec. 6: East Wilkes at North Wilkes (7 p.m.)

Dec. 8: Surry Central at East Wilkes

Dec. 10: Mount Airy at East Wilkes

Dec. 14: East Wilkes at Elkin

Dec. 15: North Wilkes at East Wilkes

Dec. 17: South Stokes at East Wilkes

Dec. 20: East Wilkes at West Wilkes

Dec. 23: East Wilkes at Ashe County

Jan. 5: East Wilkes at North Stokes

Jan. 7: East Wilkes at Alleghany

Jan. 14: East Wilkes at Wilkes Central

Jan. 18: Starmount at East Wilkes

Jan. 21: East Wilkes at Mount Airy

Jan. 25: Elkin at East WIlkes

Jan. 28: East Wilkes at South Stokes

Feb. 1: East Wilkes at Alleghany

Feb. 4: North Stokes at East Wilkes

Feb. 11: East Wilkes at Starmount