Rams gear up for basketball season

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Rams are gearing up to begin the 2021-2022 basketball season.

The sideline will look different for the men’s team this season, as long-time head coach Rocky Horton is now the basketball coach at North Surry. Taking the reigns for the men’s team will be former East Wilkes coach Avery Wallis. The Rams have six returning players to the team, as well as six new players. The men’s team is made up of two sophomores, seven juniors, and three seniors. Tip-off for the varsity boy’s games is set for 8:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Nov. 30: Atkins at Starmount (7:30 p.m.)

Dec. 1: Starmount at Millennium Charter (6 p.m.)

Dec. 3: Starmount at Forbush

Dec. 7: Starmount at East Surry

Dec. 13: North Stokes at Starmount

Dec. 17: Mount Airy at Starmount

Dec. 21: Bishop at Starmount

Dec. 28: Wilkes Central v. Starmount (Holiday Tournament at North Surry – 5:30 p.m.)

Dec. 29: North Surry v. Starmount (Holiday Tournament at North Surry – 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 3: North Wilkes at Starmount

Jan. 4: Starmount at Surry Central

Jan. 7: Starmount at Elkin

Jan. 11: Starmount at South Stokes

Jan. 14: Alleghany at Starmount

Jan. 18: Starmount at East Wilkes

Jan. 21: Forbush at Starmount

Jan. 25: Starmount at North Stokes

Jan. 28: Starmount at Mount Airy

Feb. 1: Elkin at Starmount

Feb. 4: South Stokes at Starmount

Feb. 8: Starmount at Alleghany

Feb. 11: East Wilkes at Starmount

The Lady Rams of Starmount are returning six players, with four newcomers making up the ten player roster. Nicole Pardue is back for her third season as the Varsity women’s head coach, and is looking to improve on last season’s 3-9 record. The varsity girl’s games will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Dec. 3: Starmount at Forbush

Dec. 7: Starmount at East Surry

Dec. 13: North Stokes at Starmount

Dec. 17: Mount Airy at Starmount

Dec. 21: Bishop at Starmount

Dec. 28: Wilkes Central v. Starmount (Holiday Tournament at North Surry – 4 p.m.)

Dec. 29: North Surry v. Starmount (Holiday Tournament at North Surry – 7 p.m.)

Jan. 4: Starmount at Surry Central

Jan. 7: Starmount at Elkin

Jan. 11: Starmount at South Stokes

Jan. 14: Alleghany at Starmount

Jan. 18: Starmount at East Wilkes

Jan. 21: Forbush at Starmount

Jan. 25: Starmount at North Stokes

Jan. 28: Starmount at Mount Airy

Feb. 1: Elkin at Starmount

Feb. 4: South Stokes at Starmount

Feb. 8: Starmount at Alleghany

Feb. 11: East Wilkes at Starmount