Elkin basketball tips off 2021 season

The 2021-2022 high school basketball season tipped-off last week with many local teams in action. Elkin High School travelled across county lines to East Bend, to take on the Falcons of Forbush. The Lady Elks fell 75-37, and the men’s team lost 78-41. The full winter schedule has been released, as Elkin will continue its season with notable games against East Wilkes and Starmount. Varsity girl’s games will begin at 6:30 p.m. and varsity boy’s games will begin at 8 p.m (unless otherwise noted).
Varsity Girls
Nov. 23: Forbush 75 – Elkin 37
Nov. 30: Wilkes Central at Elkin
Dec. 1: North Forsyth at Elkin
Dec. 7: Forbush at Elkin
Dec. 10: Elkin at North Stokes
Dec. 14: East Wilkes at Elkin
Dec. 17: Surry Central at Elkin
Dec. 22: North Wilkes at Elkin
Jan. 4: Elkin at North Wilkes
Jan. 7: Starmount at Elkin
Jan. 11: Alleghany at Elkin
Jan. 14: Elkin at Mount Airy
Jan. 18: Elkin at South Stokes
Jan. 21: North Stokes at Elkin
Jan. 25: Elkin at East Wilkes
Jan. 27: Elkin at Surry Central
Feb. 1: Elkin at Starmount
Feb. 4: Elkin at Alleghany
Feb. 8: Mount Airy at Elkin
Feb. 11: South Stokes at Elkin
Varsity Boys
Nov. 30: Wilkes Central at Elkin
Dec. 1: North Forsyth at Elkin
Dec. 3: Elkin at Millennium Charter Academy (6:30 p.m)
Dec. 7: Forbush at Elkin
Dec. 10: Elkin at North Stokes
Dec. 14: East Wilkes at Elkin
Dec. 17: Surry Central at Elkin
Dec. 22: North Wilkes at Elkin
Jan. 4: Elkin at North Wilkes
Jan. 7: Starmount at Elkin
Jan. 11: Alleghany at Elkin
Jan. 14: Elkin at Mount Airy
Jan. 18: Elkin at South Stokes
Jan. 21: North Stokes at Elkin
Jan. 25: Elkin at East Wilkes
Jan. 27: Elkin at Surry Central
Feb. 1: Elkin at Starmount
Feb. 4: Elkin at Alleghany
Feb. 8: Mount Airy at Elkin
Feb. 11: South Stokes at Elkin