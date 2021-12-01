Elkin basketball tips off 2021 season

The 2021-2022 high school basketball season tipped-off last week with many local teams in action. Elkin High School travelled across county lines to East Bend, to take on the Falcons of Forbush. The Lady Elks fell 75-37, and the men’s team lost 78-41. The full winter schedule has been released, as Elkin will continue its season with notable games against East Wilkes and Starmount. Varsity girl’s games will begin at 6:30 p.m. and varsity boy’s games will begin at 8 p.m (unless otherwise noted).

Varsity Girls

Nov. 23: Forbush 75 – Elkin 37

Nov. 30: Wilkes Central at Elkin

Dec. 1: North Forsyth at Elkin

Dec. 7: Forbush at Elkin

Dec. 10: Elkin at North Stokes

Dec. 14: East Wilkes at Elkin

Dec. 17: Surry Central at Elkin

Dec. 22: North Wilkes at Elkin

Jan. 4: Elkin at North Wilkes

Jan. 7: Starmount at Elkin

Jan. 11: Alleghany at Elkin

Jan. 14: Elkin at Mount Airy

Jan. 18: Elkin at South Stokes

Jan. 21: North Stokes at Elkin

Jan. 25: Elkin at East Wilkes

Jan. 27: Elkin at Surry Central

Feb. 1: Elkin at Starmount

Feb. 4: Elkin at Alleghany

Feb. 8: Mount Airy at Elkin

Feb. 11: South Stokes at Elkin

Varsity Boys

Nov. 30: Wilkes Central at Elkin

Dec. 1: North Forsyth at Elkin

Dec. 3: Elkin at Millennium Charter Academy (6:30 p.m)

Dec. 7: Forbush at Elkin

Dec. 10: Elkin at North Stokes

Dec. 14: East Wilkes at Elkin

Dec. 17: Surry Central at Elkin

Dec. 22: North Wilkes at Elkin

Jan. 4: Elkin at North Wilkes

Jan. 7: Starmount at Elkin

Jan. 11: Alleghany at Elkin

Jan. 14: Elkin at Mount Airy

Jan. 18: Elkin at South Stokes

Jan. 21: North Stokes at Elkin

Jan. 25: Elkin at East Wilkes

Jan. 27: Elkin at Surry Central

Feb. 1: Elkin at Starmount

Feb. 4: Elkin at Alleghany

Feb. 8: Mount Airy at Elkin

Feb. 11: South Stokes at Elkin