Lions kick off basketball season

MOUNT AIRY — The Millennium Charter boys basketball team started the season strong by pulling out victories in back-to-back close games.

The Lions come into the 2021-22 with an almost entirely new look. MCA returns just five players from last season, and 7-of-12 players on this season’s roster are underclassmen.

Despite the team’s youth, the Lions were able to win two close games in just the second week of the season. This year’s squad has already surpassed the 2020-21 team’s win total and goes into Thanksgiving break with a 2-4 overall record.

Millennium’s underclassmen had a strong showing in the season opener against Woodland Baptist Christian. Sophomore Aryan Hira and freshman Phillip Byrd combined for 33 of the Lions’ 49 points. Hira led the team with 17 points on 88% shooting, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Junior Landon Martin fell one rebound and two points short of a double-double, and Tristan Shockley – one of just two seniors on the team – did a little of everything with six points, four assists, four rebounds and four steals. The Lions came up short in the game, 61-49.

Millennium dropped to 0-3 with losses to Millers Creek Christian and College Prep & Leadership Academy, but would soon rebound.

The Lions hosted Union Grove Christian on Nov. 18 and won 43-39. This was Union Grove’s first loss of the season, and the team hasn’t lost since either.

Hira and Shockley each scored in double-digits, with Hira leading the team with 12 points and Shockley behind him at 10. Martin had another near miss with a double-double, this time recording eight points and 14 boards. Byrd scored seven points and Ben Flinchum added six. Millennium shot a season-high 48% from the field vs. Union Grove.

The next day, MCA hosted the Runnin’ Patriots of Surry Homeschool. Shockley went off for a near triple-double in the 61-52 win over the Patriots. The senior led the team in three categories by finishing with 22 points on 47% shooting, nine steals, seven assists. He also added four rebounds.

Martin had his first game scoring in double digits with 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting, and also led the team with seven boards. Hira added nine points, Flinchum scored eight, Byrd had four and Justin Doggett scored two.

Millennium will continue the non-conference portion of its schedule with three home games following Thanksgiving break. The Lions will host North Stokes on Nov. 30, Starmount on Dec. 1 and Elkin on Dec. 3.

