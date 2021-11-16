Rams take second round win in OT

BOONVILLE — On Friday night, the Starmount Rams football team proved how resilient they can be. The Rams hosted Andrews in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs. Early in the game the Rams scored two unanswered touchdowns for a 14-0 lead. Although Starmount held the lead, Andrews started to answer back which ultimately led to a 20-20 tie at the end of the fourth quarter. The comeback by Andrews forced the game into overtime, where Starmount was able to score on its first possession for a 27-20 win.

It took the Rams until the second quarter before they were able to put up their first touchdown of the night. Eight seconds into the quarter, the Rams were faced with third-and-ten from the 45-yard line. Luke Kimmer set up underneath his center and called the play for the Rams. Bolting down the right side of the field was Jalyn Adams. The senior slipped past his defender and found himself wide open. Kimmer wasted no time putting the ball into the air into the hands of Adams. With nothing but wide open space in front of him, Adams took off for the end zone. It was a 45-yard pass completion which saw the Rams score their first touchdown of the night. The point after attempt was successful by Diego Zuniga, and the Rams led Andrews 7-0 with 11:52 remaining in the second quarter.

The touchdown by Starmount would be the only touchdown scored in the first two quarters. After halftime, the game started to heat up on the field as temperatures in the stands remained chilly. On the Rams second drive of the third quarter, Zack Dezern stepped in at quarterback. On third and long, Dezern passed the ball off to Mason Moxley for a 26-yard gain. Starmount kept pushing down field until the reached the two-yard line. On second-and-goal, Dezern ran the quarterback sneak and jumped over Andrews’ defensive line. Dezern landed in the end zone, which gave Starmount their second touchdown of the evening.

Just as the Rams were starting to get comfortable with the lead, Andrews put together a drive that ended with points on the board. Off of Starmount’s kick-off, Andrews returned the ball for a 90-yard kick-off return. The play stunned Starmount’s sideline as the visiting team was on the board.

Although Andrews had put a halt to Starmount’s shutout, the Rams were able to answer back just three minutes later. One second and goal from the five-yard line, Dezern scored his second touchdown of the night. The touchdown put Starmount back on top of Andrews by two touchdowns, 20-6.

Once again, the Rams were beginning to feel comfortable with their lead. Just like previous times, Andrews had a different idea. The visiting team put up two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to tie the game 20-20. The tie at the end of regulation forced an overtime in Boonville.

In the first overtime, the Rams took the ball for the first drive. Starmount started with the ball on the 10-yard line and Dezern wasted no time scoring the touchdown. The point after was good, and the Rams took a 27-20 lead. On Andrews’ overtime possession, miscommunication was apparent. The visiting team fumble the ball on the pass, and the Rams recovered. The recovery gave Starmount a 27-20 overtime win.

The win moves Starmount into the third round of the NCHSAA playoffs. Starmount will face the Mount Airy Granite Bears on Friday night in Mount Airy. In the previous meeting between these two teams, Starmount won 43-0. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.