Starmount softball player, Summer Fontana, signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Coker University. While at Starmount, Fontana has had a successful four year varsity career. She has been named All Conference, and has helped lead the Lady Rams to the playoffs. Fontana was joined at the signing by, front row from left, Summer Fontana and Ginger Fontana. back row, Starmount Principal Chad Mann, Randle Galyean, and Starmount Athletic Director Sarah Boles.