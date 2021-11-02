Rams blank Cardinals, 21-0

Zack Dezern makes his move around an East Wilkes defensive player on Friday night. Kristian Russell | The Tribune Brody Martin (5) tries to make his way past a Starmount defender. Kristian Russell | The Tribune

RONDA — The 2021 football regular season came to a close on Friday night, and teams from around the area were in on the action. Two team who faced off in a Northwest 1A match-up, were the Starmount Rams and the East Wilkes Cardinals. The Rams were coming into the game on a three game win streak, while East Wilkes had suffered a 45-6 loss on Monday night. For the Rams, they were able to continue their winning ways on Friday night. The Rams put together a dominating four quarter performance which helped them take a 21-0 win over the Cardinals.

From the opening kick-off, Starmount maintained a hard fought presence. Starmount won the toss but elected to deffer to the second half. Off of the kick-off to start the game, the Cardinals received the ball and just as they were crossing the 45-yard line the ball was fumbled. Starmount’s special teams unit dove to the ground and were able to recover the ball at the 47-yard line. The momentum was set for the rest of the quarter, as the Rams offense took to the field sooner than expected.

On the Rams’ opening drive, it took 12 plays and a little over seven minutes for the visitors to find the end zone. The drive started on the 47-yard line with a one yard loss by Zack Dezern. On the second down play, Luke Kimmer put the ball into the air for a precise pass to Davion Coleman. The pass was in Coleman’s running route, which gave the wide receiver a chance to gain four yards for the Rams. The next offensive play was a hand off from Kimmer to Coleman. The Starmount offensive line put up blocks which gave Coleman a chance to slip through the middle of the field for an 11-yard gain. The Rams continued to drive down the field, and they ate away time on the clock while doing so.

On second and one from the 30, Kimmer passed the ball to Dezern for a 14-yard gain. Two plays later, Kimmer once again found Dezern for eight yards. As the Rams kept driving, they eventually found themselves in the red zone. On third-and-goal, Starmount set up at the two-yard line. Kimmer called out a perfect play, in which he gave the ball to Dezern who then found a hole in the middle of the field. Dezern darted across the goal line for a two-yard rushing touchdown. The point after attempt by Miranda Mueller was put through the uprights to give the Rams a 7-0 lead with 5:36 left to play in the opening quarter.

After a seven minute drive by the Rams, East Wilkes’ offense took the field for the first time with the ball on the 29-yard line. Briggs Gentry set up in shotgun formation, but the play started off going in the opposite direction. A bad snap forced Gentry to fall on the ball for a four-yard loss, and a second-and-14 drive. The Cardinals were able to gain positive yardage on second down, as Gentry handed the ball off to Brody Martin for a six yard gain. On third-and-eight, East Wilkes set up for a pass play. The play was ran perfectly, with Gentry finding a wide open Eric Adams. Adams gave East Wilkes a first down with a few more yards, but just as East Wilkes went to move the chains a flag was down on the field. The Cardinals were called for holding, which backed the ball up ten yards from the spot of the foul. Instead of having a new set of downs on the board, East Wilkes was faced with third-and-seventeen from the 22-yard line. The home team tried to make up the lost yards, but they were forced to punt after an incomplete pass.

As the first quarter continued on, neither team was able to come up with a third down conversion. During Starmount’s second drive, they were stalled at the 39-yard line by the East Wilkes defense. The Cardinals then took to the field, but they were also faced with a three-and-out situation. East Wilkes punted the ball away from the six-yard line just as the first quarter ended.

As the first quarter turned into the second, Starmount started their drive on the 35-yard line. The Rams continued down the field until they were faced with a third-and-goal situation from the six-yard line. Kimmer put the ball up towards the hands of his intended receiver, but the ball was batted down by Kole Lambert. The batted down pass forced Starmount to make a decision on fourth down. The Rams decided to go for the touchdown, but the pass was ruled incomplete. The incomplete pass forced a turnover on downs, and the Cardinals took back over on offense.

The Cardinals were finally able to convert a third down play during their third drive. On third-and-three, Martin crossed the line to gain for East Wilkes’ first first down conversion of the night. On the next play, Gentry passed the ball down field to Titus Miller for a 12-yard gain. Just when it seemed like East Wilkes had found their momentum, things took a turn. On first-and-ten from the 40, Gentry’s pass was picked off by Coleman. The senior returned the ball seven-yards which brought back on Starmount’s offense.

The Rams drive started at the 47-yard line, but was stalled out at the 24. Starmount tried to go for the first down play on fourth-and-eight, but they came up just a yard short. The turnover on downs gave East Wilkes the ball back, but instead of trying to make a play the Cardinals took a knee to take the game to halftime. At the break, Starmount led East Wilkes 7-0.

In the third and fourth quarters, Starmount turned on their offensive power. Dezern put two additional touchdowns into the end zone to keep the Rams in the lead. The point after attempts were successful by Mueller for a 21-0 lead. The Rams were able to see the rest of the game out to take a 21-0 NW1A win over the Cardinals.

With the win, the Rams ended its regular season with a NW1A record of 5-1. Starmount came away with a No. 7 seed in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A Playoffs. The Rams will host South Stanly (2-7, 1-4) on Friday night in Boonville. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

The Cardinals were awarded with a post-season berth for their overall record. East Wilkes will host North Stokes (4-6, 1-5) on Friday night in Ronda. The last time these two teams met, East Wilkes took a 28-0 win. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.