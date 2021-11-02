Golfers compete at state championship

SOUTHERN PINES — This past weekend, female golfers from the state took to the course at Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines. Two local golfers were among the field, Laci Anderson from East Wilkes, and Kylee Brown from Forbush. In the first day of competition, Anderson was placed 39th with a score of 100. Anderson was able to improve her score on the second day, as she advanced to 26th with a score of 89 to put her total at 189. Brown was 33 over on the first day of the championship, as she scored 104. On the second day, Brown placed 51st with a score of 105, which totaled her out at 209.

Katelyn Griggs was a force to be reckoned with at Longleaf Golf and Family Club. The junior from Gray Stone Day held off Hayesville’s Madison Logan by three shots to win the 1A/2A Individual State Championship. Newton-Conover used their nine-shot lead overnight to hold off Raleigh Charter by 16-shots in the tournament and win the school’s first team state championship in Women’s Golf.

Griggs played a beautiful 2-over, 74, on day one of the tournament. She led by one shot overnight, as Hayesville’s Logan lurked at 3-over, 75. However, the wind picked up on day two and the scores went higher. Griggs held things together long enough in challenging conditions, carding a 7-over, 79 on her way to a 9-over, 153 for the tournament.

The junior, Griggs, brought home the hardware with a solid 2-over, 39 on the back nine, bogeying just two holes on the final nine on her way to the Championship. The back nine was also good to her on Monday, as she carded a 1-under, 36, on day one with a birdie on the par four 18th hole to wrap up her clean final nine. Griggs became the first player to win the Individual State Championship from Gray Stone Day.

Newton-Conover was led by Sondra Uon who finished tied for 13th at 30-over, 174. The Red Devils also got counting scores from Hailey Hicks and Celeste Little who each fired 37-over, 181 to tie for 18th individually. Second place Raleigh Charter was powered by Lily Rowe who finished tied for 5th at 18-over, 162.

The NCHSAA is committed to celebrating outstanding sportsmanship and has partnered with NC Farm Bureau to award two outstanding athletes in each State Championship event with NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Awards. The 1A/2A Sportsmanship Award winners in Women’s Golf for 2021 were Celeste Little from Newton-Conover and Lily Rowe from Raleigh Charter.