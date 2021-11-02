Lady Cardinals tennis takes to the court

CARY — Last weekend, the NCHSAA conducted the individual singles and doubles State Championships at four sites. 1A singles and doubles features an eight player/pair, single-elimination format. The 2A, 3A, and 4A Singles and Doubles features a 16 player/pair, single-elimination format.

On day one of the NCHSAA 1A Tennis State Championships, East Wilkes’ Tristen Blevins and Kristie Brown won their quarterfinal match against the Chatham Charter doubles team of Elphie Spillman and Emery Eldridge 6-3, 6-4.

In the semifinals, Blevins and Brown were leading Olivia Brooks and Ellie Phillips from Chatham Central 4-1 in the first set when rain stopped the action for the day. The team took back to the court on Saturday morning, where they unfortunately fell to their opponents. Blevins and Brown battled hard, but lost 6-2, 5-7, 3-6 to the No. 1 seeded team from the East, Chatham Central.

“We are incredibly proud of Tristen and Kristie as they wonderfully represented East Wilkes Tennis with their incredible play and sportsmanship,” said head coach Aaron Simmons. “As a result of their performance in the state championships and top four finish in the state, they earned 1A All-State Team recognition.”

After a one-year hiatus due to a COVID-19 shortened season, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced the brackets for the 2021 Dual Team State Championships in Women’s Tennis. The Championships are being contested with 32 teams in each of the four classifications. First round matches were completed on or before October 20, second round by October 26. The third round of Dual Team is scheduled to be completed by November 1, and the Regional Finals on or before November 3. State Championship matches are scheduled for the Burlington Tennis Center on Saturday, November 6 and play will begin at 9:30 a.m.

In the second round of the NCHSAA playoffs, East Wilkes fell to Mount Airy, 6-0.

“We competed at a high level but came up short in very tightly contested matches,” said Simmons. “Our team finished the season with a 14-4 overall record. These ladies represented our school wonderfully all season, and we are incredibly proud of each of them.”