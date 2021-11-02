Elks take down Cardinals, 7-1

Marc Anthony Antolino Habana (7) takes a corner kick for the Buckin’ Elks. Kristian Russell | The Tribune The East Wilkes goalie makes a save during the first half of Thursday night’s game. Kristian Russell | The Tribune

On Thursday night, the Elkin Buckin’ Elks closed out their regular season with a game against East Wilkes. The Buckin’ Elks were coming into the match on a one game win streak, while the Cardinals were on a two-game losing streak. In the previous match-up between these two teams, Elkin took a 3-0 win. This time around, the Elks were once again top-dogs as they put in goal after goal to take a 7-1 win over the Cardinals.

In the first half, Elkin took to the field with an upbeat tempo. The Elks started things off with a play from the right side, but the ball was saved by East Wilkes’ keeper. Two minutes later, Elkin was awarded a free-kick at the top of the box. Jesus Lopez stepped up to take the kick, and let the ball fly towards the goal. As the ball slid past the East Wilkes defense, Lucas Hampton was in the right place at the right time. Hampton stuck his right foot out and was able to tap the ball into the back of the net. The goal gave Elkin a 1-0 lead over East Wilkes with 30:24 left in the opening half.

Three minutes after Elkin’s first goal, they were able to nab a second one. Elkin keeper Thomas McComb punted the ball out of his box down the field. The ball was able to slid past the East Wilkes defense without being touched, which gave Lopez the opportunity to run onto the ball. Lopez took one touch then sent the ball sailing towards the right corner of the net. The ball found its intended target, and the Elks had taken a 2-0 lead.

Elkin’s third goal of the half was scored in the 14th minute off of another free kick. Lopez took the kick from 22-yard out, and the ball slipped into the goal. With 26:23 left in the half, Elkin was in control with a 3-0 lead. Although Elkin held a majority of possession in the first half, the Cardinals were able to sneak one past the Elks defensive line. East Wilkes made crisp passes down field until the ball landed at Brandon Beck’s feet. Beck passed the ball into the box to a wide open Jose Trinidad-Ventura, who took one touch off the pass. Trinidad-Ventura’s shot slipped past McComb’s outstretched arms, and the Cardinals were on the board.

The final goal of the half was scored by the Elks in the 33rd minute of play. The ball was passed from Rudy Zarazua on the right, to Carlos Espinosa in the middle. Espinosa went to take a shot for the Elks, and the ball was diverted by Carter Oaks. Oaks’ diversion forced the ball o the right of the keeper and into the net for a goal. At halftime, Elkin led East Wilkes 4-1.

In the second half, Elkin out an additional three goals into the net. Luis Hernandez, Joshua Pascal and Alejandro Lopez- Canobbio all had a goal. The Elks saw the rest of the second half out and took a 7-1 win over East Wilkes.

On Monday night, the Elks hosted South Stokes (10-11-1) in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs. The Elks battled through a full 80 minutes of regulation, then two 10 minute overtime halves. The score was 1-1 heading into the second overtime, then Elkin was able to pull out the win with a late goal. The goal made the score 2-1 and gave Elkin the chance to advance to the second round of the NCHSAA playoffs. The Elks will travel to Gray Stone Day on Wednesday afternoon.