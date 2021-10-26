Surry volleyball wins Division Championship

Surry Community’s Lyza Addington sends an attack over the net against Davidson-Davie Community College. SCC Knights Athletics Surry’s Anna Stevens (Oak Grove HS) tallied 58 assists in the Lady Knights’ win over Davidson-Davie Community College. SCC Knights Athletics

THOMASVILLE – The Surry Community College volleyball team defeated Davidson-Davie Community College 3-1 on Wednesday to capture the Region 10 Western Division Championship.

The Lady Knights finished the regular season with a 24-3 overall record and a conference record of 11-1. Surry has also been ranked or received votes in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) national poll the past four weeks.

Surry took the opening set 25-16 before the Storm rebounded to take the second set 25-21. The Lady Knights took a 2-1 lead with a 25-20 score in the third set before finishing the Storm off 25-19 in the decisive fourth set.

Offensively, Surry was led by outside hitter Michelle Thao (Fred T. Foard HS) with 18 kills. Camilla Garner (Southwest Guilford HS) finished with 15 kills while Colby Crater (Forbush HS) added 12 kills.

Setter Anna Stevens (Oak Grove HS) dished out a game-high 58 assists to pace the Lady Knights, while Abigail Johnson (Surry Central HS) tallied two service aces.

Surry received solid defensive play from Johnson with a game high 21 digs. Thao added 17 digs, and Natalie Eaton (North Surry HS) added 16 digs. Crater led Surry with five blocks, while Emma Freed (Starmount HS) and Lyza Addington (West Stokes HS) added four blocks each.

“I thought our offense was really balanced, but that came because our first contact in serve receive and our defense allowed us to be in system almost all night,” said Surry coach Caleb Gilley.

The Lady Knights will host the opening round of the 2021 Region 10 Division II tournament on Oct. 26. Surry welcomes Wake Tech Community College at 6:00 p.m. The winner of that match will travel to Cape Fear Community College for the tournament semifinals, with the finals scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30.

The Region 10 tournament champion will advance to the NJCAA National Tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, November 18-20.