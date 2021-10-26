Elkin’s Grissom honored at Gardner-Webb

BOILING SPRINGS — As part of Homecoming festivities on Oct. 23, Gardner-Webb University Athletics honored the achievements of three football players and a legendary coach. The individuals—Richard Grissom, Chip Stuart and Darrell Middleton—are the only three players who have had their jerseys retired in the 86-year history of football at Gardner-Webb. Coach Norman Harris not only led the football program for 17 years, but also coached basketball and baseball.

To recognize these men, GWU unveiled four monuments located beside the sidewalk leading to the home side in the stadium.

Grissom played football for Gardner-Webb from 1970 to 1973. He was inducted into the GWU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1996. He was Gardner-Webb’s first football senior college All-America selection. He led the team to the 1973 NAIA Poultry Bowl, and he earned Kodak Little All-America Honors in 1973. Grissom was the Elkin head football coach from 1987 till 2010, where he led the Buckin’ Elks to four state titles in five seasons between 2002 and 2006.

“The player monuments are a special way that we can honor the football accomplishments of Richard Grissom, Chip Stuart, and Darrell Middleton,” noted Vice President for Athletics Chuck Burch. “The other monument recognizes the impact that Coach Norman Harris had on Gardner-Webb and his contributions to the football program. He was the head football coach from 1952 until 1969.”

Harris was inducted into the GWU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1991. From 1949 to 1969, he coached football, basketball and baseball at Gardner-Webb. He laid the foundation for success in athletics at GWU, led teams to a combined 15 conference titles and is the founder of the Bulldog Club. He coached the first game ever played in Spangler Stadium on Oct. 8, 1966, leading the Runnin’ Bulldogs to a 21-2 win over Chowan. The field in Spangler Stadium was named the Coach Norman Harris Field in 2007.

Stuart was a member of the GWU football team from 1979 to 1982. He was inducted into the GWU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1991. He passed for 7,455 years and 58 touchdowns in four seasons. He was a first-team NAIA All-America choice in 1982. As a senior, he passed for 2,389 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Middleton played football at Gardner-Webb from 1986 to 1989. He was the program’s all-time leading rusher with 4,032 career yards. He ran for 1,401 yards in 1989, earning NAIA All-America honors. He led the team to an 11-2 record and NAIA playoffs in 1987. He was inducted into the GWU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1999.