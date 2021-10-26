Lady Cardinals tennis results

RONDA — The East Wilkes Lady Cardinals tennis team continued its 2021 season with a run in the 1S Dual Team Playoffs, and a showing at Regionals. In the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Dual Team Tennis State Playoffs, the Lady Cardinals took a 9-0 win over Corvian Community School. In the 1A Western Regionals, East Wilkes took top spots and will advance to the State Championship.

East Wilkes 9 – Corvian Community School 0

Singles

#1 Tristen Blevins (EW) d. Lauren Tomes 6-2, 6-2

#2 Hallie Younger (EW) d. Savannah Barnett 6-2, 6-0

#3 Kristie Brown (EW) d. Megan Burleson 6-0, 6-0

#4 Savannah Sparks (EW) d. Allison Kim 6-2, 6-2

#5 Emily Spicer (EW) d. Lorelei Bailey 6-0, 6-0

#6 Valerie Schubart (EW) d. Annika Mueller 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

#1 Blevins/Brown (EW) d. Tomes/Barnett 8-1

#2 Sparks/Spicer (EW) d. Burleson/Kim 8-0

#2 Younger/Salem Sparks (EW) d. Bailey/Mueller 8-0

NCHSAA 1A West Tennis Regionals Results

The doubles team of Tristen Blevins and Kristie Brown competed in the semifinals where they defeated Lily Morris and Charlotte Hauser (Mount Airy) 6-3, 7-5. In the finals, Blevins and Brown were defeated by the top seeded team of Carrie Marion and Ella Brandt (Mount Airy) 3-6, 0-6. Blevins and Brown will advance to the State Championship meet, which will begin on Friday at Cary Tennis Center in Cary, NC. The team will be the No. 2 seeded team from the West and will play the No. 3 seeded team from the East on Friday morning.

Also in doubles, Savannah Sparks and Emily Spicer defeated Emily Moore and Chelsey Drye (South Davidson) 6-0, 6-1 in the first round. Sparks and Spicer lost to Carrie Marion and Ella Brandt (Mount Airy) in the quarterfinals.

In singles play, Hallie Younger lost to Claudia DeArment 6-0, 6-3 in the first round.