Wet Lightning starts season with a splash

Coaches Oz and Julianna Prim congratulate Jack Zamudio on breaking the pool record in the boys 15-18 50-meter breaststroke event. Courtesy of Susan Baker Shayla Ange swims breaststroke in the girls 9-10 25-meter event. Courtesy of Susan Baker Peyton Ponce-de-Leon swims the butterfly portion of the boys 15-18 200-meter medley relay event. Elkin won the event with a time of 1:59.38 Courtesy of Susan Baker Wet Lightning swimmer Caeson Baker swims the butterfly portion of the boys 15-18 100-meter Individual Medley event, finishing in first place. Courtesy of Susan Baker

Elkin Wet Lightning kicked off the 2021 summer swim season on Thursday evening, June 17 in a meet they hosted against the Dobson Dolphins. After being forced to miss the 2020 season due to the pandemic, head coach Oz Prim and 87 EWL swimmers were thrilled to have the chance to jump back into the pool to compete. The meet was originally scheduled for Saturday, June 12, but after swimming the first events of the meet, the 100-meter individual medleys, rain settled in forcing the team to re-schedule the meet for Thursday evening.

With 28 new swimmers, many of the EWL younger swimmers got to experience the thrill of swim competition for the very first time. To start off the meet, EWL new swimmer Ester Dickerson took her first ever win in the girls 6 & under 25-meter freestyle event. Dickerson finished with a time of 47.13. In the boys 6 & under 25-meter freestyle event, Myles Edwards (27.85) and new swimmer Matthew Gentry (37.15) took 1st and 2nd places, respectively. New swimmers Eden Call (27.17) and Lizzy Charles (33.47) took 3rd and 4th places in the girls 7 & 8 25-meter freestyle event. New swimmer Levi Johnson (29.14), Xander Coe (30.75) and newbie Kellan Harris (31.01) finished 2nd, 3rd, and 4th places in the boys 7 & 8 25-meter freestyle event. In the girls 9 & 10 25-meter freestyle event, experienced swimmers Adelyn Reed (21.31) and Pheobe Flippin (22.83) faced some great competition and managed to place in 4th and 5th places. In the same event for boys, Carson White (22.79) and Wyatt Linquist (23.66) took 2nd and 3rd place, while Wyatt Gaddis (28.19) finished in 5th place. In the girls 11 & 12 50-meter freestyle, EWL swimmers Kassi Linquist (40.03), Layla Edwards (41.70) and new swimmer Emory Call (44.10) racked up points for Elkin with 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place finishes. In the boys’ same event, Evan Baker (33.01), newbie Michael Tragone (35.12) and Caleb White (35.42) scored points for EWL with 2nd, 4th, and 5th place finishes. In the girls 13 & 14 50-meter freestyle event, Elkin came out strong with Presley Baker (34.49), Makaela McGee (44.62) and new swimmer Paisley Harris (47.73) taking the 1st, 3rd, and 4th places. Elkin swimmers Ashton Hartzog (33.56), Mark Davis (34.36) and Briley Walker (34.80) took 2nd, 3rd, and 5th places in the same event for the boys. In the girls 15-18 50-meter freestyle event, seasoned swimmers Amelia Presley (29.57) and Mattie Wells (29.60) finished a close 1st and 2nd place while new swimmers Sara Adams (43.20) and Carly Mullins (43.56) finished in 6th and 7th place. In the boys’ event, Jack Zamudio (25.94) and Caeson Baker (27.98) took the 1st and 2nd place finishes while teammate Carter Chu (31.64) took 5th place.

Great competition continued with one of the highlights of the evening coming during the breaststroke events. Seasoned swimmer Jack Zamudio finished the boys 15-18 50-meter breaststroke event in 1st place with a time of 29.67, setting a new pool record for this event. The previous record of 32.04 was set by Jarrett Peterson on June 13, 2015.

Coach Oz Prim, who is coaching for his 33rd season with EWL, remarked, “It is great being able to be back in the pool with this swim team. Swim is family. I missed this last year. The kids and the parents missed this. We are thrilled to be back together.”

Elkin was able to remain strong throughout the meet, beating the Dobson Dolphins with a score of 708-503.