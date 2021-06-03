Elkin Hunter Safety places first

The Elkin Senior Buckin Wapiti Team includes, front row from left, Caleb Hemric, Connor Ball, Reece Hagwood, Jaclyn Simmons, and Mattie Wells. Back row includes Jaden Rasnick, Blain Adams, Marshall Wells, and Noah Stuart. Courtesy of Misty Ball The Junior Elk Team, front row from left, Emery Hall, Morgan Orta, Wade Thompson. Back row, Brady Reed, Reagan Whitley, Joshua Couch, and Zachary Stuart Courtesy of Misty Ball

On March 29, Elkin Shooting Sports participated in the 2021 North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission Hunter Education Program District 7 Hunter Safety Tournament. Thirty-eight senior division teams and 15 junior division teams from the surrounding area participated in the tournament. Elkin Shooting Sports fielded a total of four teams across junior and senior divisions that each competed in four different events including shotgun, rifle, archery, and hunter skills. All of the teams represented Elkin well. The teams excelled at the tournament with the Elkin Senior Buckin Wapiti and Elkin Jr. Elks teams both winning District 7 overall.

Competing for Elkin’s Senior Buckin Wapiti team were Reece Hagwood, Connor Ball, Marshall Wells, Mattie Wells, Jaclyn Simmons, Noah Stuart, Blain Adams and Jaden Rasnick. The Elkin Senior Buckin Wapiti team placed first in the senior division for rifle with a score of 965 with 46 x’s, first in the senior division for archery with a score of 990 with 26 x’s. The team also placed first in the senior division for hunter skills with a score of 366, and first in senior division for shotgun with a score of 1000.

Coach AV Cockerham was extremely proud of the shotgun team that consisted of Noah Stuart, Reece Hagwood, Blain Adams, Connor Ball, and Jaden Rasnick. This was the first time in the history of Elkin Shooting Sports that a team from Elkin shot a perfect round for shotgun during a district competition.

Overall the Senior Wapiti team finished first in the senior division with a total score of 3321 out of a possible 3500. Jaclyn Simmons placed first individually in the senior division for hunter skills with a score of 86. Marshall Wells placed first individually in the senior division for rifle with a score of 196 with 11 x’s. Connor Ball placed first individually in the senior division for archery with a score of 199 with 8 x’s. Reece Hagwood placed first individually in the senior division for shotgun with the tie breaker and finished first in the senior division for individual overall.

Competing for Elkin’s Junior Elks team were Joshua Couch, Wade Thompson, Reagan Whitley, Zachary Stuart, Morgan Orta, Brady Reed, and Emery Hall. The Elkin Junior Elks team placed first in the junior division for shotgun with a score of 870, 2nd in the junior division for archery with a score of 878 with 2 x’s, second in the junior division for hunter skills with a score of 274, second in the junior division for rifle with a score of 853 with 15 x’s.

Overall the Junior Elks team finished first in the junior division, with a total score of 2875 out of a possible 3500. Joshua Couch placed first individually in the junior division for hunter skills with a score of 72, first individually in the junior division for shotgun with the tie breaker, and first overall in the junior division.

Competing for the Elkin’s Senior Elks team were Lauren Sidden, Sophia Welborn, Braden Oliver, Carter Chu, Smith Ray, Spencer Carpentier, Bailey Spicer, Maggie Hall, Mallory Wall, and Luke Burchette. The Elkin Senior Elks finished third in the senior division for archery with a score of 967 with 13 x’s and second in the senior division for rifle with a score of 930 with 26 x’s. Coach Jack Richardson was extremely proud to have two senior rifle teams to finish first and second in the senior division. Overall the Elkin Senior Elks finished 10th in the senior division.

The Elkin Senior Buckin Wapiti team and Junior Elks team will advance to the State Tournament. Coach Scott Wood is very proud of the performance of Elkin Shooting Sports at the District Tournament and is looking forward to the State Tournament.