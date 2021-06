Elkin High School 2021 graduate McKendal Renegar has committed to continue his education and basketball career with Catawba College Indians Devo team in the fall 2021.

Renegar would like to thank his AAU coaches, David Renegar, Rodney Norman and Nick Longworth along with Elkin coach Sarge, for always pushing him and believing in him. He would also like to thank Dr. Chad Mann, Starmount basketball coach Ralph King, and Sly Best for offering their time and resources to him.