Blue Ridge Coyotes win championship

Staff Report
The championship team included, front row from left, Marcy Baker, Quinn Cooper, Haelynn House, Willow Kennedy, and Lily Stanley. Back row includes, Melah Cheek, Chesney Marsh, Preslee Ladd, Maddie Waddell, and Kirsten. Courtesy of Michelle Kennedy

MORGANTON — On April 25, the Blue Ridge Coyotes 8 and under travel softball team played in the Top Gun Sports Swing into Spring Event in Morganton. The Coyotes played a total of four games, three of which where shutouts. In the three shutout games the games were won by double digits; 12-0, 14-0, and 12-0. With the three wins, the Coyotes made the trip to the Championship game. During the championship, they allowed only four runs which helped them take an 11-4 win and earn the championship trophy. Throughout the day the Coyotes scored a total of 49 runs and only allowed four runs.

The top hitters for the Coyotes were Willow Kennedy who went 11-11 at the plate, Melah Cheek who went 11-12 with a home run, Lily Stanley who went 10-12 with a home run. Other top hitters were Haelynn House who went 7- 9, Chesney Marsh who went 8-11, Maddie Waddell who went 7-10, and Preslee Ladd who went 7-11.

Their spirit and encouragement of each other shined through the day and showed that they all have the heart of champions.