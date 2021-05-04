Blue Ridge Coyotes win championship

MORGANTON — On April 25, the Blue Ridge Coyotes 8 and under travel softball team played in the Top Gun Sports Swing into Spring Event in Morganton. The Coyotes played a total of four games, three of which where shutouts. In the three shutout games the games were won by double digits; 12-0, 14-0, and 12-0. With the three wins, the Coyotes made the trip to the Championship game. During the championship, they allowed only four runs which helped them take an 11-4 win and earn the championship trophy. Throughout the day the Coyotes scored a total of 49 runs and only allowed four runs.

The top hitters for the Coyotes were Willow Kennedy who went 11-11 at the plate, Melah Cheek who went 11-12 with a home run, Lily Stanley who went 10-12 with a home run. Other top hitters were Haelynn House who went 7- 9, Chesney Marsh who went 8-11, Maddie Waddell who went 7-10, and Preslee Ladd who went 7-11.

Their spirit and encouragement of each other shined through the day and showed that they all have the heart of champions.