Cardinals take to the tennis court

RONDA — Last week, the East Wilkes men’s and women’s tennis teams played in several regular season matches. The Lady Cardinals travelled to West Wilkes for their first Mountain Valley Athletic Conference match of the season, where they took an 8-1 win. Later in the week, the ladies hosted North Wilkes and took a 9-0 win.

For the men’s team, they played in their last match of the regular season. The Cardinals travelled to Boonville for a conference match against Starmount. East Wilkes took a 9-0 win to end their regular season with a four game win streak. Next up for the men’s team will be Regionals, which will take place this week.

“I am very proud of our guys and how they grew over the course of the season,” said East Wilkes head coach Aaron Simmons. “We finished the season with a 12-2 overall record, finishing second in the MVAC. We are excited to see our team compete in Regionals on Friday”

Women’s tennis:

East Wilkes 8 – West Wilkes 1

#1 Sylvia Prevette (EW) d. Elizabeth Church 6-2, 6-0

#2 Tristen Blevins (EW) d. Paige Phillips 6-2, 4-6, 10-4

#3 Kendall Stanley (WW) d. Brianna Martin 6-2, 6-4

#4 Jordan Schubart (EW) d. Kaitlyn Wayne 6-1, 6-1

#5 Kristie Brown (EW) d. Sidney Church 6-0, 2-1 (Default)

#6 Hallie Younger (EW) d. Ivy Bledsoe 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

#1 Prevette/Blevins (EW) d. Phillips/Stanley 9-7

#2 Martin/Brown (EW) d. Church/Wayne 8-4

#3 Younger/Kaleigh Couch (EW) d. Church/Bledsoe 8-1

East Wilkes 9 – North Wilkes 0

Singles

#1 Sylvia Prevette (EW) d. Rebekah Wilson 6-2, 6-1

#2 Tristen Blevins (EW) d. Mallie Carson 6-0, 6-0

#3 Brianna Martin (EW) d. Taylor Wood 6-0, 6-0

#4 Kristie Brown (EW) d. Sunny Johnson 6-1, 6-0

#5 Hallie Younger (EW) d. Brook Settle 6-1, 6-0

#6 Lillian Brown (EW) d. Beth Settle 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

#1 Prevette/Blevins (EW) d. Wilson/Carson 8-1

#2 Martin/K. Brown (EW) d. Wood/Johnson 8-1

#3 Younger/L. Brown (EW) d. Settle/Settle 8-0

Men’s tennis:

East Wilkes 9 – Starmount 0

Singles

#1 Dylan Ward (EW) d. Lucas Nixon 6-0, 6-0

#2 Dylan Black (EW) d. Justin Najera 6-0, 6-1

#3 Braxton Long (EW) d. Pablo Alvarez 6-1, 6-0

#4 Nathaniel Burchette (EW) d. Kaden Pardue 6-2, 6-2

#5 Cole Macemore (EW) d. Diego Zuniga 6-2, 6-1

#6 Luke Macemore (EW) d. Garrett Sizemore 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

#1 Ward/Black (EW) d. Nixon/Najera 8-1

#2 Long/Burchette (EW) d. Alvarez/Pardue 8-1

#3 Macemore/Macemore (EW) d. Zuniga/Sizemore 8-0

