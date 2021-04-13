Disco Turkeys to call Winston-Salem home

WINSTON-SALEM — The Carolina Disco Turkeys are excited to introduce their team branding package as they prepare for their inaugural 2021 season.

The new collegiate wood bat team recently announced Winston-Salem as its home.

The team’s primary colors are navy, royal blue, “disco turkey” light blue and coral, with the team mascot figuring prominently in the branding.

The Disco Turkeys, owned by Winston-Salem-based Sullimak Entertainment, LLC, will compete against some of the best summer collegiate wood bat teams in North Carolina and Virginia, with marquee matchups set with the High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms and the Martinsville (Va.) Mustangs, both of the Coastal Plain League, in a season of more than 40 games, beginning in May.

All Disco Turkeys home games will be played at Winston-Salem’s Truist Stadium, a downtown minor league venue of the Winston-Salem Dash, the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. Games will include in-game entertainment, a disco turkey mascot and concessions that feature a Disco Turkey Leg and beer.

The team’s primary logo features a pointing peacock – a gesture that evokes both an exaggerated disco dance motion and former home run king Babe Ruth famously calling his shot at the plate. The peacock, or “disco turkey,” is standing, presumably in the spotlight of a dance floor or a batter’s box, wearing a white dancing suit. Above the mascot logo is the team’s full name in block lettering accented by disco stars.

The Disco Turkeys’ branding was produced with Brittain Peck, a renowned Durham, NC-based designer and illustrator who has received national recognition for sports design from leading sports design blog Uni Watch and the Washington Post.

The branding was designed to capture the combination of determination, joy and swagger present in both high-level athletics and music and also to appeal to all ages, especially children. In the run-up to the season the team will gather input from local fans on naming their mascot. The colors, meanwhile, show a full range of what can be achieved through shades of blue. And the coral not only adds accent but is the color of the layer of peacock feathers that can usually only be seen when a peacock is in flight.

The Disco Turkeys are all about having a good time with friends and family in a safe, welcoming environment featuring competitive wood bat baseball. Their roster will include college players, honing their skills over the summer months. And much of the roster will include players with connections to the area and North Carolina. Tickets start at $7 and will go on sale in April.

The team caps off its season in style by being North Carolina’s representative in the historic annual AAABA Tournament in Johnstown, Pennsylvania against top wood bat teams from across North America, including champions of several leagues.

Inaugural roster filling up

Heading into their launch not long ago, the Disco Turkeys had already put together the nucleus of a roster, despite the challenges of having their name kept secret and, at the time, no public website. Since the launch, however, many unsigned commitments have rushed to ink with the club. They’ve also in recent days had players and coaches from nationally-ranked Division I baseball programs reach out.

“We knew the Triad area was saturated with great baseball talent,” Disco Turkeys head coach Kirk Cabana said. “Now that so many more area players and coaches have a full perspective of what we’re about following the launch, it’s really opened up recruiting.”

Cabana said the final roster is expected to be at 30 players and will include players at all levels from JUCO to Division I.