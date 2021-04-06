Rams fall to Eagles in MVAC game

BOONVILLE — Thursday night was a cold one in the outskirts of Boonville. While the temperature dipped into the 30s, the Starmount Rams hosted the Wilkes Central Eagles in a Mountain Valley Athletic Conference game. Both teams were coming into the game with a 3-2 record, but it was the visitors who took their fourth win of the season. Wilkes Central put numbers on the board to take a 44-6 win over the Rams.

In the first half, Wilkes Central put a touchdown on the board during every offensive possession they had. The Rams were unable to keep Joey Ray Morrison out of the end zone no matter the plays that were called. Morrison was a powerhouse, as it took several Starmount defenders to bring him down. Offensively, Starmount also struggled. The Rams came up with 106 positive yards, and six first downs in the first and second quarters combined. Starmount was unable to put points in the board in the first two quarters, as Wilkes Central took a 30-0 lead at the break.

In the third quarter, Starmount started off with the ball after they deferred the opening kick off. The Rams were unable to make the most of the kickoff, as the Eagles came up with a stop on fourth down. With time winding down in the quarter, the home team had a fresh set of downs on Wilkes Central’s 47-yard line. Starmount was unable to gain positive yards, and the marker went to third and eleven. Sterlin Holbrook tried to push down the field on third down, but he was stopped short of the first down marker. With under a minute left in the quarter, Starmount tried for the first down but turned the ball over on downs. The turnover on downs was a hard blown to the Rams, as the ball was back in Wilkes Central’s hands. The Eagles wasted no time putting another touchdown on the board. Wilkes Central capitalized on the turnover with a touchdown and a 37-0 lead.

As the third quarter turned into the fourth, Wilkes Central added another touchdown to its side of the board. After struggling for a touchdown in the first three quarters, Starmount put up six points late in the quarter. The Rams were unable to answer back to the rest of Wilkes Central’s touchdowns, as the home team fell 44-6.

The Rams are now 3-3 in the MVAC, and will travel to Ashe County to take on the No. 1 Huskies (6-0).

Reach Kristian on Twitter @YadkinElkSports