Lady Elks start 2021 softball season

Allison Wells controlled the mound for the Lady Elks. Kristian Russell | The Tribune

The Elkin Lady Elks softball team has started their 2021 season with a 2-2 Mountain Valley Athletic Conference record. The Lady Elks took wins over Starmount and North Wilkes. The softball team fell to Surry Central in a non-conference game, and West Wilkes and Alleghany in MVAC games.

Surry Central 10 – Elkin 2

On March 11, the Lady Elks travelled to Dobson to take on the Surry Central Lady Eagles. Elkin struggled in the batter’s box, as they were only able to come up with three hits during seven innings. Lily Robbins, Sophie Reinhardt, and Maggie Tomlin were the only Lady Elks to connect the bat with the ball. In the fifth inning, the Lady Elks put two runs on the board. Audrey Jennings started the inning off with a walk, which was followed up with a bunt by Mia Reinhardt.

Surry Central made a critical error on the bunt, which allowed Jennings to advance to second base and Mia Reinhardt to stand up at first base. Two batters later, Jennings and Reinhardt stole third and second bases then on a wild pitch the runners advanced one base further. Jennings crossed home plate and gave Elkin their first run of the night, while Reinhardt stole third base. After a battle at the plate by Robbins, she put down a hard hit single to left field. The hit brought Reinhardt into score, and the Lady Elks trailed Surry Central 6-2.

The two runs of the inning would be the only runs the Lady Elks would score during the game. Surry Central was able to capitalize on errors by the Lady Elks to take a 10-2 non-conference win.

Three Elkin pitchers took to the mound during the game; Robbins, Katie Carter, and Mia Reinhardt. Robbins pitched two and a half innings giving up one hit, one walk, and striking out six batters. Carter pitched one inning, earning three strikeouts. Carter gave up two hits, six runs, and walked three batters. Reinhardt pitched two innings, where she claimed two strikeouts. She gave up two walks, three hits, and four runs.

Elkin 4 – Starmount 3

For Elkin’s first MVAC game of the season, they hosted their Battle of the Bridge rivals, the Lady Rams of Starmount. It was a tough nine inning battle which ended with the Lady Elks earning a 4-3 win. Both teams were level 3-3 after six innings, and it was not until the ninth inning that a winner was brought forth. The bottom of the ninth inning saw Jennings make her mark in the batter’s box with a fielder’s choice single to second base.

Jennings turned up the speed and made it to first base before the throw was made. With one runner on and one out on the board, Jennings advnaced to second on the next play. The Lady Elks were two bases away from the win, but they were up against two outs. With things looking dire, Alison Wells came to the plate for the home team. On the fourth pitch she faced, Wells hit a hard line drive at the first baseman. The error by the Lady Rams gave Jennings a chance to round third and make her way across home plate. Wells earned a walk-off win for Elkin, as the home team took a 4-3 win.

Robbins was the lone pitcher for the Lady Elks, as she earned 18 strikeouts. Robbins gave up four hits, three runs, and had three walks.

West Wilkes 13 – Elkin 0

March 17 was a tough day for the Lady Elks as they fell to West Wilkes 13-0. It was a quick five inning game, with West Wilkes enforcing the 10-run rule over Elkin. During the game the Lady Elks came up with five hits. On the mound, Carter pitched four innings, earning two strikeouts. She gave up seven walks, seven hits, and 13 runs.

Alleghany 9 – Elkin 2

After the West Wilkes game, the Lady Elks were looking to get back in the win column. Unfortunately for the blue and gold, they were facing off against a tough Alleghany team. The Lady Trojans put up two runs in the first inning and two runs in the third inning. The Lady Elks were never able to recover from the early runs scored by Alleghany. The Lady Trojans managed to score four additional runs in the fourth inning, then they added a run in the fifth inning for a 9-2 win. Elkin’s two runs came in the fourth inning, off of a double by Reinhardt.

Robbins started off the game in the circle for the Lady Elks, where she earned five strikeouts. Robbins also gave up seven runs off of six hits. Carter closed out the game with one strikeout, and one walk.

Elkin 14 – North Wilkes 0

After a losing two game in a row, Elkin knew they needed to turn things around. On Wednesday night, they did just that with a 14-0 win over North Wilkes. Two Elkin pitchers combined for the shutout win, which was Elkin’s second win of the season. Robbins put up three innings for Elkin, coming away with four strikeouts. Carter pitched two innings earning one strikeout, and giving up four hits.

In the batter’s box, Elkin had 10 hits, eight RBIs, five walks, and zero strikeouts. It was an impressive evening for the Lady Elks all over the field.

