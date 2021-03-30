Cardinals unable to hold off Huskies

Ethan Cass gets set on defense for the Cardinals. Kristian Russell | The Tribune

RONDA — On Friday night, under clear skies, the East Wilkes Cardinals football team hosted the Ashe County Huskies in a conference match-up. East Wilkes was looking to continues its winning streak, while the Huskies had yet to lose a game this season. Ashe County came out with all cylinders firing, as they were able to silence the Cardinals with a 41-0 win.

Ashe County put a touchdown on the board on the first drive of the game, which seemed to set the tone for the rest of the night.

East Wilkes had ample opportunities to make plays in the end zone, but the Cardinals always came up short. East Wilkes put together great plays to make it down the field, but it seemed as though the red zone was not a friend of the home team. In the first quarter, East Wilkes started its second drive of the night from the 27-yard line. Briggs Gentry set up under his center and off of the play, he threw the ball down the field to Ethan Cass. Cass made the catch and was brought down at the 36-yard line. From there, the Cardinals kept pushing down the field. East Wilkes came up with three first down conversions, which put them at first-and-goal from the six.

The Cardinals had a fresh set of downs, and only six yards to cover to put points on the board. Weston Brown gained four yards for East Wilkes, but that would be the only positive gain of the drive. Unfortunately for the home team, Ashe County’s defense was resilient. On fourth and inches, Briggs tried to slide through the middle for a touchdown, but the Huskies were able to come up with the stop. The Cardinals turned the ball over on downs at the one-yard line, and the Huskies took over.

As the game rolled into the second quarter, Ashe County made their way into the end zone. At the halftime break, Ashe County led East Wilkes 14-0.

A two touchdown deficit is easy to make up for the losing team but when the opposing team keeps scoring, things start to turn. Ashe County added 27 points in the third and fourth quarters, with three touchdowns coming in the fourth quarter alone. The Cardinals were unable to put up their own touchdown, as the Huskies completed the sweep to take a 41-0 win.

With the loss, East Wilkes is now 2-3 in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference. The Cardinals will face-off against Elkin (4-1) on Friday night.

