Starmount come away with a 33-0 win

HAYS — On Friday night the Starmount Rams football team improved to 3-2 with a big 33-0 win over North Wilkes. Sterlin Holbrook led the Rams by carrying the ball 17 times for 151 yards with three touchdowns. Alex Armstrong added six carries for 60 yards with two touchdowns.

The Rams led 7-0 after Holbrook scored his first touchdown of the game in the second quarter on a five-yard run. Jimmy Angulo added the extra point. Starmount increased their lead to 14-0 on an Armstrong 16-yard scamper in the third quarter.

Starmount exploded for 19 points in the final quarter behind two touchdown runs by Holbrook (38-yards, 40-yards) and Armstrong’s 35-yard run to make the final tally of 33-0.

This was the highest output of the year for the Rams, who will host Wilkes Central on Friday.