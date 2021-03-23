Rams fall on Homecoming night

March 23, 2021 Elkin Tribune Sports 0
Staff Report
Starmount senior, Emma Freed, was named the 2021 Homecoming Queen. Courtesy of Melanie Matthews

Starmount senior, Emma Freed, was named the 2021 Homecoming Queen.

Courtesy of Melanie Matthews

BOONVILLE — On Friday night, the Starmount Rams football team took to the field looking to continue their win streak. After a loss to Elkin in the first week of the season, the Rams have since earned back-to-back wins over Alleghany and East Wilkes. Starmount hosted West Wilkes in a tough battle on Homecoming night. The Rams and Blackhawks both scored in the second quarter for a 7-7 tie. Throughout the rest of the game, neither team was able to put a touchdown on the board. After four quarters of regualtion, the game went into overtime. After a nail biting overtime period, West Wilkes was able to put a field goal through the uprights to take a 10-7 win over the Rams.

With the loss, Starmount moves to 2-2 in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference. The Rams will play at North Wilkes on Friday night.