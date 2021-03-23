Rams fall on Homecoming night

BOONVILLE — On Friday night, the Starmount Rams football team took to the field looking to continue their win streak. After a loss to Elkin in the first week of the season, the Rams have since earned back-to-back wins over Alleghany and East Wilkes. Starmount hosted West Wilkes in a tough battle on Homecoming night. The Rams and Blackhawks both scored in the second quarter for a 7-7 tie. Throughout the rest of the game, neither team was able to put a touchdown on the board. After four quarters of regualtion, the game went into overtime. After a nail biting overtime period, West Wilkes was able to put a field goal through the uprights to take a 10-7 win over the Rams.

With the loss, Starmount moves to 2-2 in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference. The Rams will play at North Wilkes on Friday night.