East Wilkes tennis earn two wins

RONDA — On March 16 and 17, the East Willed Cardinals men’s tennis team began their 2021 season. The Cardinals took on Ashe County on the 16th and Alleghany on the 17th. East Wilkes came out on fire to start the season, as they were able to earn wins in both Mountain Valley Athletic Conference games. The Cardinals took a 7-2 win over Ashe, and a 9-0 win over Alleghany. With the wins, East Wilkes is now 2-0 in the conference.

East Wilkes 9 – Alleghany 0

Singles

#1 Dylan Ward (EW) d. Camden Debord 6-0, 6-0

#2 Dylan Black (EW) d. Carlos Azuara-Ramos 6-0, 6-0

#3 Braxton Long (EW) d. Kaden Miller 6-0, 6-2

#4 Nathaniel Burchette (EW) d. Zander Russell 7-5, 7-6

#5 Cole Macemore (EW) d. Rodolfo Lopez 6-1, 6-2

#6 Luke Macemore (EW) d. Caleb Phillips 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

#1 Ward/Black (EW) d. Debord/Azura-Ramos 8-1

#2 Long/Burchette (EW) d. Miller/Lopez 8-1

#3 Macemore/Macemore (EW) d. Russell/Phillips 8-5

East Wilkes 7 – Ashe County 2

Singles

#1 Dylan Ward (EW) d. Jake Reavis 6-3, 6-0

#2 Dylan Black (EW) d. Tatum Brown 6-0, 6-1

#3 Braxton Long (EW) d. John Perkins 3-6, 7-5, 10-3

#4 Nathaniel Burchette (EW) d. Baxter Glover 6-3, 6-3

#5 Cole Macemore (EW) d. Josh Weaver 6-1, 6-4

#6 Luke Macemore (EW) d. Jackson Keith 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

#1 Ward/Black (EW) d. Reavis/Brown 8-3

#2 Perkins/Glover (Ashe) d. Long/Cole Macemore 8-2

#3 Keith/Eli Lemley (Ashe) d. Burchette/Luke Macemore 8-5

Reach Kristian on Twitter @yadkinelksports