Wingate football blow out Barton, 55-14

WILSON — After 475 days without football, the Wingate University Bulldogs opened the 2021 spring season in style, rolling to a 55-14 victory at Barton in NCAA Division II football action Saturday afternoon. Wingate moves to 1-0 on the year, while Barton falls to 0-2. Starmount alumnus, J. Max Swaim, made his mark on the field in the first game of his college career. In the first quarter, Swaim had a 15-yard punt return to set Wingate up on the Barton 46-yard line.

Wingate outgained Barton 480-286 in total yards, and the ‘Dogs had 302 passing yards compared to Barton’s 98. The Bulldogs outscore Barton 28-0 in the first quarter and led 41-7 at halftime. Wingate averaged 7.6 yards per play while Barton went for 5.3 per play. The ‘Dogs were four-of-11 on third down; Barton went three-for-12. Wingate was one-for-one on fourth down as Barton went zero-for-one. The ‘Dogs had 19 of the 29 first downs in the game. Barton had the only two turnovers on the day, one interception and one lost fumble.

McLean Robertson made all five extra points he attempted; Hayden Kilgore added two point after attempts. Shaw Crocker was nine-for-16 for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Jacob Satterfield went six-for-six for 103 yards and a touchdown.

“It’s been a year to the day since we sent all the students home. It was just a blessing to be back out there for all of us. Back to a bit of normalcy,” said Wingate head coach Joe Reich. “I thought we played a good solid game today. Barton obviously is in the early stages of their program but they have a nice scheme on both sides of the ball and will get better as they grow. I thought we played with great effort tonight. It was also great to get so many players experience “

In the first quarter, Wingate went 59 yards on four plays on the opening drive. Wilson started the drive with a 31-yard run, while a 23-yard catch for Lewis put the Dogs on the five-yard line. Wilson punched it in on the next play to make it 7-0 in Wingate’s favor. After Swaim’s 15-yard punt return, the next play saw Wingate make it to the 13-yard line off of a 20-yard pass. Wingate added another touchdown one attempt later, to take a 21-0 lead. Wingate added another touchdown before the quarter ended for a 28-0 lead over Barton. The rest of the game was smooth sailing for the ‘Dogs, as they took a 55-14 win over Barton.

Wingate is back in action in two weeks, hosting Catawba March 27 at at 6 p.m. The ‘Dogs are home the following Friday, hosting Lenoir-Rhyne at 6 p.m. on April 2nd.