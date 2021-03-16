MVAC names basketball All Conference

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference has released its All Conference and Honorable Mention selections for the 2020-2021 basketball seasons. Elkin, East Wilkes, and Starmount all had players on both lists for the men’s and women’s seasons.
Elkin’s Audrey Jennings was named the MVAC Women’s Player of the Year for the 2021 season. Jennings averaged 22 points, seven rebounds, and five steals per game. She helped lead the Lady Elks to the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs, which is the furthest the Lady Elks have made it into the playoffs in over five years. Jennings was also named First Team for District 11. The Lady Elks ended their season with an overall record of 7-7.
Women’s Basketball
Champions – West Wilkes
Player of the Year – Audrey Jennings – Elkin
Coach of the Year – Allie Greene – West Wilkes
All-Conference
Jordan Jones – Ashe County
Kenadie Hudler – Ashe County
Audrey Craven – Ashe County
Lilly Adams – East Wilkes
Audrey Jennings – Elkin
McKenzie Johnson – North Wilkes
Shelby Roal – North Wilkes
Emma Freed – Starmount
Jamilyn Wilcox – West Wilkes
Carson Ledford – West Wilkes
Jamesyn Bell – West Wilkes
Kendall Stanley – West Wilkes
Cheyenne Clonch – West Wilkes
Zoe Susi – Wilkes Central
Makenna Freeman – Wilkes Central
Sarah Lowe – Wilkes Central
Honorable Mention
Taylor Allen – Alleghany
Abigail Jones – Ashe County
Jayden Jones – Ashe County
Kierstin Johnson – East Wilkes
Killian Warren – East Wilkes
Chandler Beals – Elkin
Selena Islas – Elkin
Kate Brown – North Wilkes
Kyleigh Miller – North Wilkes
Tanna Sagraves – Starmount
Katlyn Walker – Starmount
Gracie Lambert – West Wilkes
Parker Childress – West Wilkes
Karlie Anderson – Wilkes Central
Jacklyn Richardson – Wilkes Central
Men’s Basketball
Champions – Ashe County
Player of the Year – Zack Carlton – North Wilkes
Coach of the Year – Nathan Colvard – Ashe County
All-Conference
Brock McKnight – Alleghany
Austin Poe – Ashe County
Dawson Cox – Ashe County
Ethan Ashley – Ashe County
Ledger Blackburn – East Wilkes
Dylan Ward – East Wilkes
Ty Parsons – Elkin
Landon Jackson – Elkin
Zack Carlton – North Wilkes
Colby Brown – North Wilkes
Alex Armstrong – Starmount
Eli Wingler – Starmount
Xavier King – Starmount
Dylan Miller – West Wilkes
Jonah Brooks – Wilkes Central
Anthony Graham – Wilkes Central
Honorable Mention
Austin Love – Alleghany
Ryan Bottomley – Alleghany
Tatum Brown – Ashe County
Jake Grubb – Ashe County
Braxton Long – East Wilkes
Brayson Church – East Wilkes
Cole Longworth – Elkin
Quadarius McClinton – Elkin
Caleb Souther – North Wilkes
Trenton Sidden – North Wilkes
Braeden Reinhardt – Starmount
Zack Armstrong – Starmount
Austin Tripplet – West Wilkes
Jason Tribble – West Wilkes
Spencer Leatherman – Wilkes Central
Kamen Smith – Wilkes Central