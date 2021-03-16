MVAC names basketball All Conference

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference has released its All Conference and Honorable Mention selections for the 2020-2021 basketball seasons. Elkin, East Wilkes, and Starmount all had players on both lists for the men’s and women’s seasons.

Elkin’s Audrey Jennings was named the MVAC Women’s Player of the Year for the 2021 season. Jennings averaged 22 points, seven rebounds, and five steals per game. She helped lead the Lady Elks to the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs, which is the furthest the Lady Elks have made it into the playoffs in over five years. Jennings was also named First Team for District 11. The Lady Elks ended their season with an overall record of 7-7.

Women’s Basketball

Champions – West Wilkes

Player of the Year – Audrey Jennings – Elkin

Coach of the Year – Allie Greene – West Wilkes

All-Conference

Jordan Jones – Ashe County

Kenadie Hudler – Ashe County

Audrey Craven – Ashe County

Lilly Adams – East Wilkes

Audrey Jennings – Elkin

McKenzie Johnson – North Wilkes

Shelby Roal – North Wilkes

Emma Freed – Starmount

Jamilyn Wilcox – West Wilkes

Carson Ledford – West Wilkes

Jamesyn Bell – West Wilkes

Kendall Stanley – West Wilkes

Cheyenne Clonch – West Wilkes

Zoe Susi – Wilkes Central

Makenna Freeman – Wilkes Central

Sarah Lowe – Wilkes Central

Honorable Mention

Taylor Allen – Alleghany

Abigail Jones – Ashe County

Jayden Jones – Ashe County

Kierstin Johnson – East Wilkes

Killian Warren – East Wilkes

Chandler Beals – Elkin

Selena Islas – Elkin

Kate Brown – North Wilkes

Kyleigh Miller – North Wilkes

Tanna Sagraves – Starmount

Katlyn Walker – Starmount

Gracie Lambert – West Wilkes

Parker Childress – West Wilkes

Karlie Anderson – Wilkes Central

Jacklyn Richardson – Wilkes Central

Men’s Basketball

Champions – Ashe County

Player of the Year – Zack Carlton – North Wilkes

Coach of the Year – Nathan Colvard – Ashe County

All-Conference

Brock McKnight – Alleghany

Austin Poe – Ashe County

Dawson Cox – Ashe County

Ethan Ashley – Ashe County

Ledger Blackburn – East Wilkes

Dylan Ward – East Wilkes

Ty Parsons – Elkin

Landon Jackson – Elkin

Zack Carlton – North Wilkes

Colby Brown – North Wilkes

Alex Armstrong – Starmount

Eli Wingler – Starmount

Xavier King – Starmount

Dylan Miller – West Wilkes

Jonah Brooks – Wilkes Central

Anthony Graham – Wilkes Central

Honorable Mention

Austin Love – Alleghany

Ryan Bottomley – Alleghany

Tatum Brown – Ashe County

Jake Grubb – Ashe County

Braxton Long – East Wilkes

Brayson Church – East Wilkes

Cole Longworth – Elkin

Quadarius McClinton – Elkin

Caleb Souther – North Wilkes

Trenton Sidden – North Wilkes

Braeden Reinhardt – Starmount

Zack Armstrong – Starmount

Austin Tripplet – West Wilkes

Jason Tribble – West Wilkes

Spencer Leatherman – Wilkes Central

Kamen Smith – Wilkes Central