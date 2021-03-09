Eagles drop Week 2 matchup to soaring Falcons

Golden Eagle linebacker Chase Holt (8) wraps up Forbush’s Bryan Avila (5). Amy Cave | Special to the News Surry Central’s Junior Palacios (1) outruns Forbush’s Dylan Hutchens during Friday’s game in East Bend. Amy Cave | Special to the News

EAST BEND — On Friday night, the Surry Central Golden Eagles travelled to East Bend to take on the Forbush Falcons. It was the second game of the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference spring football season, and the Eagles were looking to continue their win streak. Forbush was coming off of a 64-0 win over Atkins, while the Eagles had taken a 22-8 win over West Stokes.

Things started off on the right foot for both teams, but by the time halftime came around the Eagles trailed Forbush 21-7. Surry Central was unable to add any touchdowns to its side of the board before the game ended, and the Eagles fell 41-7.

Surry Central started the first quarter on defense, and the Eagles were able to hold the Falcons at the 19-yard line. On the Eagles’ first offensive possession, they fumbled on the play. Forbush came up with the ball, and the Falcons were able to capitalize on the recovery. Forbush quarterback, Casey Graham, tossed the ball backwards to Aiden Lyon for a reverse pass. Lyon’s who looked down the field for the Falcons and found a wide open Joe Hennings.

Hennings powered his way into the end zone and gave the Falcons their first touchdown of the night. The point after attempt was successful by David Guadarrama, and the Falcons led Surry Central 7-0 with 8:27 left in the first quarter.

On Surry Central’ next possession, the Eagles once again fumbled the ball. The Falcons kicked the ball off, and it hit the hands of the Eagles’ receiver. The ball fell on the ground and was once again recovered by the Falcons.

For the next five minutes, things were not going Surry Central’s way. The Eagles struggled to come up with positive yards on their offensive plays. Just when the Eagles seemed to be losing their spark, things took a turn. Surry Central was set up on defense as the Falcons were facing third and ten. Graham put the ball into the air towards his intended receiver, but before the ball reached the Forbush player Sam Whitaker put his hands on the ball and came up with the interception. Whitaker took off down the field to successfully complete a 63-yard pick-six. The point after went through the uprights, and the game was tied 7-7 with 3:37 left in the first quarter.

Although things looked like they would be turning towards the Eagles, the touchdown by Whitaker would be the lone touchdown of the night for the visitors. Before halftime, the Eagles had another fumble and an interception. Forbush was able to add two touchdowns and a successful two-point conversion to their side of the board. At the break, Forbush led Surry Central 21-7.

The third quarter also saw the Eagles struggle on offense. In 12 minutes of play, Surry Central had a fumble, an interception, and a turnover on downs. The fourth quarter was tough for the Eagles as well, as they struggled to come up with the yards they needed for a touchdown. When the final quarter was completed, the Eagles fell to Forbush 41-7.

Surry Central is now 1-1 in the WPAC and will play at Atkins on Friday night. Forbush is 2-0 in the conference and will play at North Surry.