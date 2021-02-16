Buckin’ Elks earn clean sheet over Cards

RONDA — Last week, before the torrential rainstorm that has been hitting the area for the past few days moved in, the Elkin Buckin’ Elks soccer team travelled to Ronda to take on the East Wilkes Cardinals. Elkin was coming into the match with a 2-1 record in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference while East Wilkes had a record of 1-3. Although the game was held on the Cardinals’ home field, the Buckin’ Elks were in control of the match. Elkin came out and took control of the game which led them to earning a 4-0 MVAC win over East Wilkes.

Elkin started out on fire in the beginning of the first half. The Buckin’ Elks had control through the midfield with Patrick Soos leading the charge. Soos beat two East Wilkes defenders and passed the ball off to Carlos Espinosa, who was waiting on the left wing. Espinosa took two touches towards the goal and let his shot fly. The ball ricocheted off the post and out of bounds for a goal kick, but the motivation remained in place for the Elks.

Two minutes after Elkin’s first shot on goal, the Elks were able to secure another shot. East Wilkes struggled to clear the ball from their box, which gave Elkin ample amount of opportunity to come up with the ball. The Elks put the ball back into the box and a wide open Espinosa was waiting in the perfect position. Espinosa took one touch and slammed the ball into the back of the net for Elkin’s first goal of the night. With 35 minutes left in the first half, the Elks held a 1-0 lead over East Wilkes.

As the first half continued on, Elkin maintained possession of the ball. The Buckin’ Elks kept putting shots on goal, but they were unable to finish. East Wilkes tried to keep the Buckin’ Elks from their side of the field, but the task was too great for the home team. In the 11th minute of play, a goal for the ages was scored by Espinosa for the Buckin’ Elks. Espinosa was at the top of the 18-yard box when East Wilkes tried to clear the ball.

The ball travelled to Espinosa who took the ball off of his chest and with a one touch shot, he fired the ball into the goal. The ball flew passed East Wilkes’ keeper, and hit the back of the net with a stinging sound. It was an impressive goal which brought Elkin fans to their feet and gave Elkin a 2-0 lead.

After the impressive goal by Espinosa, Elkin kept going at East Wilkes’ defense. Just before halftime, Brian Lopez took the ball through the midfield for Elkin and passed the ball through East Wilkes’ defense onto a waiting Soos. Soos took the ball at East Wilkes’ keeper and beat him in a one-versus-one match-up. Soos slotted the ball past the keeper and into the net for a 3-0 Elkin lead. As the first half came to a close, Elkin led East Wilkes 3-0.

In the final half of the game, Elkin once again had the upper hand. In the 46th minute, East Wilkes had an own goal which gave Elkin a 4-0 lead. As the second half continued on, Elkin kept possession of the ball but were unable to come up with another goal. On the opposite side of the field, East Wilkes had two chances on goal but they were saved by Thomas McComb. When the final whistle blew, Elkin came up with a 4-0 MVAC win over East Wilkes.

The Buckin’ Elks are sitting in seventh place overall in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A rankings, and second in the MVAC. Elkin will play Starmount on Wednesday afternoon in a battle between the first and second place conference teams.

Reach Kristian Russell on Twitter @yadkinelksports