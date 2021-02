MOUNT AIRY — On Saturday Feb. 20, Surry Storm will be holding tryouts for the upcoming girl’s basketball season. Tryouts will take place at 500 Old Springs Road in Mount Airy. Second through fourth grade girls will be from 9 a.m. till 10:30 a.m., fifth and sixth grade will be from 10:30 a.m. till noon, then seventh and eighth grade girls will be from noon till 1:30 p.m. Contact Alan Hiatt at 336-399-3451 for questions.