Elkin swim makes history

The Lady Elk teammates of Morgan Wiles, Sophie Welborn, Mattie Wells and Amelia Presley don their new State Champion t-shirts and showcase the State Runner-Up trophy. Courtesy of Susan Baker Men and Lady Elks celebrate an awesome State Meet. Pictured on back row are: Patrick Soos, Coach Julianna Prim, Marshall Wells, Brady Shugart, Caeson Baker, Jack Zamudio, Coach Oz Prim, Thomas McComb Front row: Sophie Welborn, Mattie Wells, Morgan Wiles and Amelia Presley Courtesy of Susan Baker Jack Zamudio, Caeson Baker, Marshall Wells and Brady Shugart take 4th place in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Courtesy of Susan Baker

CARY — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A/2A State Championship Swimming and Diving Meet took place on Friday, Feb. 12 at the Triangle Aquatic Center. Elkin High School’s Lady Elks, with only four swimmers, were named State Champions in the 200-yard Medley Relay.

Along with their four male teammates, Elkin continued to win a total of 25 medals and three trophies allowing both teams to make Elkin swim history once again in multiple events. The women set the pace early and were able to capture second place overall.

This was the conclusion to one of the strangest swim seasons in memory, one filled with many restrictions and changes due to the pandemic. It was a season that many considered might come to an end at any given time. The format of the state meet was very different from what the swimmers and coaches are accustomed to.

There were no preliminary swims or consolation heats. The field of swimmers was reduced in half with only 12 entrants per event rather than the normal 24. Team points were only awarded to the top eight times rather than the usual 16. The field of 12 swimmers were divided amongst three heats where each swimmer swam in every other lane. Despite all these changes and challenges, the Buckin’ Elks arrived in Cary prepared to compete along with 28 other women’s teams and 31 other men’s teams.

The Lady Elks provided the standard for the rest of their meet with the very first event, the 200-yard medley relay. With Amelia Presley swimming backstroke, Mattie Wells swimming breaststroke, Morgan Wiles swimming butterfly and Sophie Welborn swimming freestyle. All four girls were able to cut a little time, reducing their best time by 3.23 seconds allowing them to finish in 1:49.61. This earned the Lady’s team their first ever medal at state competition and their first ever Championship title.

The men had a bumpier start to their meet. They also competed in the 200-yard medley relay event, with Caeson Baker swimming backstroke, Marshall Wells swimming butterfly, Jack Zamudio swimming breast and Brady Shugart anchoring with freestyle. A mishap on the first turn cost valuable time. The boys finished with a solid time of 1:40.56 but was unable to cut the time they needed to win a medal. They missed a trip to the podium by 0.23 seconds and placed 5th overall.

After a much-deserved break from the first event, individual competition began with the cutthroat 50-yard freestyle event. Freshman Sophie Welborn (24.63) was competing for the women and delivered a great swim cutting 0.17 seconds and winning a silver medal and second place.

For the men, senior Brady Shugart (22.72) swam hard in an event that saw a new meet record set and finished eleventh overall. In the 100-yard butterfly event, freshman Morgan Wiles (58.19) cut 0.66 seconds and finished in 3rd place earning a bronze medal and the second individual medal of the day for the Lady Elks.

Competing in butterfly for the men, where a new meet record was also set, was senior Caeson Baker (56.72). Much like the men’s 50-yard freestyle, this event saw lots of very fast swimmers from the east and central regions. Baker had a solid swim and finished in tenth place overall.

In the next team event, the 200-yard freestyle relay, the momentum continued for the Lady Elks. With all four swimmers able to cut a little time, the ladies finished at 1:41.36 earning them second place and their second relay medal of the meet.

Swimming for the men again was Zamudio, Wells, Baker and Shugart. With 3 teammates able to shave a little time, the team finished at 1:30.95 earning them fourth place and the men’s first ever relay medal at state competition.

Individual competition continued with sophomore Amelia Presley swimming backstroke for the ladies. Presley (1:01.75) finished in fourth place overall, winning her first ever individual medal, the third individual medal win for the ladies. In the 100-yard breaststroke event, another event to see a new meet record, sophomore Mattie Wells (1:11.18) had a sound swim and finished in fifth place racking up valuable points for her team.

Wrapping up individual competition and swimming for the men in the same event was Mattie’s twin brother and sophomore Marshall Wells and junior Jack Zamudio. Wells (1:01.53) managed to shave 1.79 seconds from his personal best time earning him his first individual trip to the podium for a fourth place finish. His veteran teammate Zamudio (58.31) delivered a strong swim in the same event securing him second place and a silver medal. This was the first time in history that Elkin has seen two swimmers on the podium for the same event.

Meet competition concluded with the rigorous 400-yard freestyle relay. With both teams having swimmers who just competed in the breaststroke event with very little rest time, they knew they had to give it their all to have a chance at winning.

The Lady Elks (3:44.21) delivered their third strong relay swim of the day cutting a whopping 4.69 seconds, once again with all 4 swimmers shaving valuable time. They won second place, their second silver and third total relay medal of the day. The men had a solid swim with a time of 3:25.04 but unfortunately, was disqualified for an early start, ending the meet with disappointment for the men.

The Lady Elks collected 68 team points earning them one more trip to the podium to receive silver medals and the coveted State Runner-Up trophy, finishing only behind Carrboro, a much bigger school who will be considered 3A next year. Coach Oz Prim received his own plaque for outstanding coach while Sophie Welborn was awarded a trophy for outstanding sportsmanship. The men scored 30 team points and finished in sixth place overall.

Coach Oz Prim was elated with winning a State Championship and very proud of both of his teams. He is already looking forward to next year’s season. With a very young team that will only be losing two swimmers from the state team, the club will be in a great position to build on this year’s accomplishments.

“It’s always tough to see them graduate,” said Prim. “I greatly appreciate the love and support that our Elkin swim families have always shown each other and the coaches.”

Elkin has always had a history of having a strong swim team. But with a field made up vastly of charter and private schools, most of which have their own pool to practice and much larger teams with which to compete, Elkin has struggled to place as a team at the regional and state levels.

Only two years ago, Elkin High School won their first ever regional team medal when the men took bronze in the 400-yard relay event. Last year when the men’s team earned medals in all three relay events at regionals and had multiple individual swimmers, participants from different larger schools were approaching Elkin’s team and asking, “where is Elkin?”

After last year’s performances and with the 60 medals won this year at post-conference swim, it is rather unlikely that question will be asked again anytime soon. A State Championship, two overall runner-up trophies along with various other awards completes a stellar season for the Bucking Elks. That is not too shabby for a tiny team from Elkin.