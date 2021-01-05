Starmount basketball schedule released

The Lady Rams will take on this season with four seniors on their roster, including Katlyn Walker. Kristian Russell | Elkin Tribune

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Rams men’s and women’s basketball schedules have been released for the 2021 season. Both teams are set for the season, as they have gathered their rosters and started practices.

The Lady Rams will take on this season with four seniors on their roster. Along with the four seniors, Starmount has three juniors and one sophomore. On the opposite side of the spectrum is the varsity men’s team. The Rams are coming into this season with five seniors, one juniors, four sophomores, and two freshmen.

This year, things will look different as neither team will play at the same gymnasium. The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference deiced to split the games between the home team and the away team. JV and Varsity boys will play at one gym, while JV and Varsity girls will play at the other gym. Throughout the season, this switches back and forth to allow all teams to play one game away against their opponent, and one game at home against the same opponent.

COVID restrictions are still in place for the season, with attendance capped at 25 fans. The season has been limited to 14 games, with the weekly limit set at two games. Along with these changes, the jump ball has been eliminated and instead the visiting team will be awarded the ball in the first quarter. After the “jump ball” the next possession will go to the home team. Playoffs will be held after the regular season is over, seeding is determined on the team’s conference standings.

2021 Starmount Basketball Schedule

Jan. 7 vs. Ashe County – Boys at home, girls at Ashe County

Jan. 12 vs. East Wilkes – Boys at East Wilkes, girls at home

Jan. 15 vs. West Wilkes – Boys at West Wilkes, girls at home

Jan. 19 vs. Wilkes Central – Boys at home, girls at Wilkes Central

Jan. 22 vs. North Wilkes – Boys at North Wilkes, girls at home

Jan. 26 vs. Alleghany – Boys at home, girls at Alleghany

Jan. 29 vs. Elkin – Boys at home, girls at Elkin

Feb. 2 vs. Ashe County -Boys at Ashe County, girls at home

Feb. 9 vs. West Wilkes – Boys at home, girls at West Wilkes

Feb. 12 vs. Wilkes Central – Boys at Wilkes Centeal, girls at home

Feb. 18 vs. Alleghany – Boys at Alleghany, girls at home

2021 Varsity girls roster

4. Emily Brewer

5. Katlyn Walker

11. Tanna Sagraves

12. Emma Freed

15. Taylor Payne

Caroline Wood

Layken Mathis

Eden Hutchens

2021 Varisty boys roster

0. Xavier King

2. AJ Pardue

3. Jadon Hurt-Bailey

4. Zack Dezern

10. Alex Armstrong

11. Braeden Reinhardt

23. Eli Wingler

24. Kaden Pardue

25. Zack Armstrong

32. Bryson Mauck

32. Alex Williams

40. Brandon Skeens

Reach Kristian on Twitter @YadkinElkSports