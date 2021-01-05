Starmount basketball schedule released

The Lady Rams will take on this season with four seniors on their roster, including Katlyn Walker.
Kristian Russell | Elkin Tribune
BOONVILLE — The Starmount Rams men’s and women’s basketball schedules have been released for the 2021 season. Both teams are set for the season, as they have gathered their rosters and started practices.
The Lady Rams will take on this season with four seniors on their roster. Along with the four seniors, Starmount has three juniors and one sophomore. On the opposite side of the spectrum is the varsity men’s team. The Rams are coming into this season with five seniors, one juniors, four sophomores, and two freshmen.
This year, things will look different as neither team will play at the same gymnasium. The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference deiced to split the games between the home team and the away team. JV and Varsity boys will play at one gym, while JV and Varsity girls will play at the other gym. Throughout the season, this switches back and forth to allow all teams to play one game away against their opponent, and one game at home against the same opponent.
COVID restrictions are still in place for the season, with attendance capped at 25 fans. The season has been limited to 14 games, with the weekly limit set at two games. Along with these changes, the jump ball has been eliminated and instead the visiting team will be awarded the ball in the first quarter. After the “jump ball” the next possession will go to the home team. Playoffs will be held after the regular season is over, seeding is determined on the team’s conference standings.
2021 Starmount Basketball Schedule
Jan. 7 vs. Ashe County – Boys at home, girls at Ashe County
Jan. 12 vs. East Wilkes – Boys at East Wilkes, girls at home
Jan. 15 vs. West Wilkes – Boys at West Wilkes, girls at home
Jan. 19 vs. Wilkes Central – Boys at home, girls at Wilkes Central
Jan. 22 vs. North Wilkes – Boys at North Wilkes, girls at home
Jan. 26 vs. Alleghany – Boys at home, girls at Alleghany
Jan. 29 vs. Elkin – Boys at home, girls at Elkin
Feb. 2 vs. Ashe County -Boys at Ashe County, girls at home
Feb. 9 vs. West Wilkes – Boys at home, girls at West Wilkes
Feb. 12 vs. Wilkes Central – Boys at Wilkes Centeal, girls at home
Feb. 18 vs. Alleghany – Boys at Alleghany, girls at home
2021 Varsity girls roster
4. Emily Brewer
5. Katlyn Walker
11. Tanna Sagraves
12. Emma Freed
15. Taylor Payne
Caroline Wood
Layken Mathis
Eden Hutchens
2021 Varisty boys roster
0. Xavier King
2. AJ Pardue
3. Jadon Hurt-Bailey
4. Zack Dezern
10. Alex Armstrong
11. Braeden Reinhardt
23. Eli Wingler
24. Kaden Pardue
25. Zack Armstrong
32. Bryson Mauck
32. Alex Williams
40. Brandon Skeens
Reach Kristian on Twitter @YadkinElkSports