Lady Falcons down Atkins in three

Cameron Deranek passes the ball for Forbush. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Emily Webb sets the ball to Reagan Wooten. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple

EAST BEND — As temperatures dropped outside on a Tuesday night, things were hot on the court for the Forbush Falcons volleyball team. The Lady Falcons played host to a Western Piedmont Athletic conference opponent, Atkins. The Camels were coming into the match having only won one set, while the Lady Falcons were coming off of a 3-2 loss to North Surry. Forbush was looking to get back into the win column, and they did just that, and they also did it in high fashion. Forbush came out with an upbeat tempo in the first set to take a 25-16 win. In the second set, the home team won 25-14, and in the third set Forbush earned a 25-11 win.

It took Forbush less than a minute to score the first point of the first set. The Falcons set up in serve receive, and Salem Finney came up with a pass to Emily Webb. The setter set the ball to Addison Harrell, who was waiting in the middle position. Harrell took three steps and put the ball down in the middle of the court for a 1-0 Forbush lead. From then on, it was easy sailing for the Falcons over the next four points. Webb was the first server for Forbush, and she excelled for the home team. Webb was able to serve four aces in a row to give the Falcons a 5-0 lead.

Atkins came up with their first point of the set off of a Forbush mistake, but the mistake did not deter the Falcons. Forbush kept up its pressure on the front row, with Finney and Harrell both coming up with kills. Along the back row, Bayleigh Wooten had two aces from the server’s position. The Camels were only able to pull as close as six points to the Falcons throughout the set. Forbush put up the points it needed to close out the set and take a 25-16 win over Atkins.

In the second set, Forbush started off slow but found its tempo after a few points. Atkins held a 3-2 lead early, but that would be the only lead the visitors would see for the rest of the set. Korbyn Brown helped Forbush take the lead back with a kill from the middle, then she helped the Falcons secure the lead with a strong solo block.

During one point in the second set, Cameron Deranek laid out for a dig on the back row. Just as it looked like the ball was going to hit the ground, Deranek put her body between the ball and the ground and was able to get a perfect dig up to her setter’s hands. Webb, the Forbush setter, hustled to get under the ball and set the ball outside to Finney. Without wasting a beat, Finney slammed the ball down the left side of the court and put another point on Forbush’s side of the board.

Forbush’s lead was extended with the help of Ashlyn Shore, who had a kill from the strong side. Finney and Brown both added two additional kills to Forbush’s tally, which helped the home team come up with a 25-14 second set win. After the second set win, the Lady Falcons led Atkins 2-0.

The third set started off with Atkins serving the ball and the Falcons receiving. Atkins put the first point on the board in the third set, as Forbush had some miscommunication on their side of the court. With Atkins leading 1-0, Forbush tied the set on the next point. Harrell received a set from Webb, and saw a wide open space in the middle of Atkins’ defense. Harrell tipped the ball into space, and the Falcons were on the board.

As the third set began to gain momentum, Atkins started to stick with the Falcons. Just as Forbush would gain a one point lead, the visitors would tie the set on the next play. This alternating spectacle lasted through the first nine points were scored by both teams. After the 9-9 tie, it seemed as though the Falcons were able to flip a switch in their game play. Forbush grabbed a 10-9 lead and they never looked back.

Deranek came up with two aces from behind the service line which gave Forbush an 11-9 lead. Shore and Harrell both had kills from the front row, which helped give the Falcons a commanding 15-9 lead. Atkins added a point from a Forbush mistake, but the home team never let their foot off the gas. Harrell gave Forbush a 16-10 lead with a block in the middle, then Webb had an ace for a 17-10 lead. Whatever gave the Falcons a boost from the beginning of the match, continued to pay off as the set went on. Forbush added point after point to their side of the board, and left the Camels in the dust. The home team scored 14 unanswered points to take a 25-11 win over Atkins in the third set.

With the third set win, the Falcons swept Atkins 3-0 to move to 4-3 in the WPAC. Forbush will play at West Stokes on Dec. 17. The next home game will be Dec. 21 against Surry Central.

Reach Kristian Russell on Twitter @YadkinElkSports