Surry Patriots get a Runnin’ start

The Surry Runnin’ Patriots boys basketball team. Pictured from left, kneeling: Troy Lowell, Nathan Mabe, Filson Williams. Middle Row: Hayden Williams, Aaron Mullis. Back row: Assistant Coach Elias Fernandez, Coach Paul Bunke, Joshua Bunke, Shawn Weyant, Tyler Spence, Avery Weyant, Assistant Coach Dwight Spence, Assistant Coach Brett Lowell, Assistant Coach Ryan March. Submitted Photo

Basketball season is back for the Surry Runnin’ Patriots.

The boys of Surry Homeschool began the year with a preseason tournament at Oak Level Baptist Academy in Stokesdale. The Patriots finished second in the tournament’s silver division.

Joshua Bunke, a returning all-conference point guard, and Troy Lowell, a returning starter, were selected to the All-Tournament team.

The first official game for the Patriots was Nov. 16 at Triad Baptist Christian Academy in Kernersville. Surry was missing four varsity players due to injury for the season opener.

“Triad opened up a 23-8 lead after the first quarter as we attempted to guard an experienced varsity team with Troy Lowell and Joshua Bunke being the only two varsity-aged players to dress for the game,” said Patriots coach Paul Bunke.

Hayden Williams and Aaron Mullis, key players for the Runnin’ Patriots middle school team, dressed for the varsity game and combined for 12 points. Lowell added eight rebounds and two steals in a losing effort as Triad closed the game on top 66-50.

A highlight at the end of the game was when 12-year-old John David Bunke, who was added to the bench in an emergency move prior to the game, swished a 3-pointer shortly before time expired to end the game on a more positive note.

Joshua Bunke led all scorers in the game with 29 points and added 13 rebounds.

The Pats were closer to full strength the following Friday, Nov. 20, in what was supposed to be the home opener. Issues at Surry’s home gym at the Armfield Civic Center resulted in the game against Alamance Christian School being moved to Millennium Charter Academy.

The Runnin’ Patriots added the following players for Friday’s game: senior Filson Williams, who was out with a shoulder injury; forward and returning starter Nathan Mabe, who had missed Monday night at Triad due to knee stiffness as well as sickness; and freshman guard Shawn Weyant, who had missed most of the preseason games with an ankle injury.

Still out for the Patriots was forward Tyler Spence, who Coach Bunke said who adds muscle and an aggressive style of play.

Alamance is a senior-heavy team and a past Christian school state champion.

The energized Patriots gave the visiting Warriors a game. Filson Williams, who scored eight of his 13 points in the first half, fired the team up by leading the fast break and converting multiple times.

The game was knotted at 24 at halftime before the visitors racked up an astonishing 19 straight points to start the second half, creating a deficit from which the Patriots could not recover.

“Alamance really packed it in with their zone to begin the second half, and we did not react well,” Coach Bunke said. “Had we moved the ball inside and out more effectively, we could have weathered that storm better than we did. But hats off to Alamance; they capitalized on our lack of recognition and jumped ahead of us.”

Josh Funk tallied 10 points in the decisive third quarter of Alamance’s 66-51 win.

A standout in the game for the Patriots was 6-foot-3 freshman guard Shawn Weyant, who led the team with 14 points to go with 8 rebounds and 5 assists.

Weyant led the Patriots attack in the second half as they made a run to attempt to counter the Warriors’ third quarter explosion. He tallied 10 of his 14 points in the second half, including a pair of three pointers.

“Shawn is an incredible athlete and a great guy,” Coach Bunke said. “It remains to be seen how good he can really be, but let’s just say we’re optimistic. The immediate boost he gave to the team in supporting Josh and Troy in the backcourt is a beautiful thing to see.”

Shawn’s brother Avery has also been an important addition for the Patriots, Bunke said. Avery adds good defense and strong rebounding off the bench for Surry.

Things are beginning to look promising for the Patriots who have improved each time they get on the floor.

“We are hopeful that with our added players we will be deeper, stronger, and more talented. We are planning to be much more competitive in our conference this year, Lord willing,” Coach Bunke said.

“I’ve noticed in the last few games that we are noticeably faster, quicker, and more athletic. Our increased length has allowed us to rebound better and get into passing lanes that we just couldn’t reach last year. We will do our best to play to God’s glory and make the best of whatever talent He has given us.”

