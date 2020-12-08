Lady Elks sweep Cardinals in three

Haley Ward (5) and Monica Shaver (13) go up for a block on Audrey Jennings. Kristian Russell | The Tribune Elkin’s Blythe Freeman serves the ball in the first set. Kristian Russell | The Tribune

RONDA — On Thursday night, the Lady Elks travelled the short distance up Highway 268 to East Wilkes High School. The East Wilkes Lady Cardinals played host to the Lady Elks in a Mountain Valley Athletic Conference match. East Wilkes was coming off a loss to Ashe County, while Elkin had lost its first match of the season against West Wilkes. Both teams were looking to get back in the win column, and it was the Lady Elks who were able to accomplish this feat. Elkin swept the Lady Cardinals in three sets; 25-14, 25-17, and 25-23.

Elkin came out on fire in the first set, as it seemed like the East Wilkes Cardinals were unprepared. Mattie Wells and Audrey Jennings carried Elkin with kill after kill from the front row. Although Elkin came out hot, East Wilkes was able to battle back. Hailey Edwards came up with a kill for the home team, which pulled them back within one point of Elkin. East Wilkes tried to rally off of the kill, but the visiting Elks had a different idea. The Lady Elks went on a seven point run which ended with a mistake on the back row. During the rally, Jennings had four aces, Wells had two kills, and Madison Mauldin had a kill. The rally gave Elkin a 12-5 lead over East Wilkes.

Although Elkin had a great rally, the Lady Cardinals capitalized off of Elkin’s mistakes. Emma Jolly had an ace, and Haley Graham put down a kill. The homes team were able to put up a few additional points, but they were not able to overcome the Lady Elks. Mauldin had a hard kill from the right side which bounced off the East Wilkes block and out of bounds. The kills put Elkin ahead 24-14. The final point of the set was scored by Blythe Freeman, with a kill from the middle position. The Lady Elks held on to take a 25-14 first set win and a 1-0 match lead.

Even though Elkin took the win in the first set, they were unable to carry the momentum over to the start of the second set. East Wilkes came out in the second set and took a 3-0 lead over Elkin. Maci Reynolds started things off with an ace, then Lilly Adams added the second point with a tip from the middle. The third point of the rally was scored by Adams, as she had a solo block on Jennings. With the home team leading 3-0, Elkin knew they needed to regroup and start picking up their momentum. On the next point, the visiting team did exactly what they needed to do. Jennings laid down two kills for Elkin’s second and third points of the set. Monica Bridgeman tied the set 3-3, with a kill of her own from the strong side. From there, the set continued in a back and forth manner until Elkin was able to secure an eight point lead. The lead was secured off of a kill by Bridgeman, and Elkin led East Wilkes 24-16. The final point of the set was scored by Bridgeman, and Elkin took a 25-17 win over East Wilkes to extend their lead to two sets,

The final set of the evening was a tough one for Elkin. Things started off smoothly for Elkin, as they were cohesive across the court. Just as soon as it looked like it was smooth sailing for the visiting team, East Wilkes made a comeback. Elkin was leading the set 22-18, when Adams made two tremendous blocks at the net for the home team. East Wilkes pulled within two points, with the score 22-20 in Elkin’s favor. On the next play Elkin extended its lead back to three, with a kill from Freeman. Elkin could not get comfortable with the lead just yet, as the Lady Cardinals were not about to give up that easily. Adams tipped the ball over the front line of the Elks into open space in the center of the court, which made the score 24-21. The next play saw Edwards lay down a kill for a 24-22 score. East Wilkes were then able to pull within one point of the Lady Elks with another kill from Edwards. With the score 24-23, Elkin knew the next point was vital. The Lady Elks banded together and put up the set point to take a hard fought 25-23 win over East Wilkes. The third set win gave Elkin a 3-0 win over East Wilkes.

Elkin 3 – North Wilkes 0

The week before the East Wilkes match, Elkin hosted North Wilkes in a MVAC match. The Lady Elks put up a fight and came away with a clean sweep over North Wilkes. Elkin took the first set 25-12, the second set 25-13, and the third set 25-23.

In the first set, Elkin took an early lead over North Wilkes. Audrey Jennings, Mattie Wells, and Monica Bridgeman all had hard kills for the Lady Elks through the first 15 points. Blythe Freeman laid down a kill from the middle hitter’s position to give Elkin a 16-6 lead, then on the next play Freeman tipped the ball into an open space for a 17-7 lead. Wells extended Elkin’s lead to 11 points with a kill from the outside, then Jennings slammed the ball down from the middle for a 12 point lead. The rally continued for an additional point, with Jennings come up with a solo block in the middle. Jennings’ block gave Elkin a 20-7 lead over North Wilkes.

The visiting team was able to break Elkin’s rally on the next point, with the Vikings coming up with a rally of their own. North Wilkes was able to cut Elkin’s lead to eight points, which caused the Lady Elks to call a time out to regroup. After the time out, the Lady Elks picked their momentum back up and put the set firmly out of North Wilkes’ reach. Wells gave Elkin a 21-12 lead with a kill, then North Wilkes had a few mistakes which gave Elkin a 23-12 lead. The next two points were scored by Margaret Freeman from behind the service line. Freeman put down two aces in a row and Elkin came away with a 25-12 set win.

Elkin carried over its momentum from the first set into the second set, as they scored four unanswered points. North Wilkes broke the rally with a kill, but the Lady Elks did not let the deter them. Elkin took back over and scored another four unanswered points. Elkin was carried through the rally with Madison Mauldin earning a kill from the back side, and Freeman slamming a kill down from the middle.

The Lady Elks continued to dominate in the second set, with kills from across the front line and aces from behind the service line. The final three points of the set were laid down by two different Elkin players. Jennings came up with a kill from the middle backside position, then Wells had a kill from the strong side. The final set point came from the hands of Jennings, when she went up for a block in the middle. Jennings’ block gave Elkin a 25-13 win in the second set, and a 2-0 lead over North Wilkes.

The third and final set was tougher for Elkin than it was the first two sets. North Wilkes was able to put up a lead over Elkin early in the set, their first of the match. Although the Vikings took the lead, the Lady Elks battled back and took the lead back. Maggie Orta put up a great dig from the back row which set Bridgeman up for a hard kill down the left line. This kill gave Elkin a 17-12 lead over North Wilkes. Over the next few points, Elkin was able to hang on to the lead. North Wilkes tried to battle back, but the Lady Elks held them off. Elkin put down the final point of the set, and took a 25-23 win over North Wilkes. With the third set win, the Lady Elks swept the Vikings to take the match 3-0.

Reach Kristian Russell on Twitter @YadkinElkSports.