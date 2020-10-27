NCHSAA issues Modified Sports Manual

Everyone in attendance, except for players actively competing, must wear a cloth face covering at all times. File Photo

The N.C. High School Athletic Association, in coordination with its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, has released updated guidelines for interscholastic athletics in the 2020-21 school year.

Among the biggest announcements from the association’s latest update are the guidelines regarding fan attendance. The number of spectators allowed in any athletic facility will be dictated by executive orders of Gov. Roy Cooper as well as guidelines issued by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

State regulations limit the attendance of indoor courts to 25 percent per facility. There can be no more than 100 individuals per park, field, or court in accordance to the stated fire capacity.

If there is no stated fire capacity, an outdoor facility is limited to seven individuals per 1,000 square feet. Players, coaches and support staff are not subject to the aforementioned occupancy requirements.

Everyone in attendance, except for players actively competing, must wear a cloth face covering at all times. In addition to coaches, spectators and officials, student-athletes not actively competing must also wear a cloth face covering.

It’s important to note that local policies may still be in place that are more restrictive than the posted state-wide guidance.

Just as all the guidelines on the NCHSAA’s Modified Sports Manual are subject to change, spectator occupancy limits could increase or decrease in the near future. The Modified Sports Manual is a ‘live’ document and individuals are encouraged to check it frequently to stay up to date.

COVID-19 screening protocols

All coaches and student-athletes are still required to undergo screening before practice/game sessions. Positive responses to screening questions for each person should be recorded and filed, according to school or district policies.

Anyone with a temperature of 100.4° F or higher, or who reports any COVID-like symptoms, must not be allowed to participate. Such students must be sent home and should be directed to their primary care practitioner (Family Medicine, Pediatrics, or Internal Medicine) for evaluation and the potential need for further testing.

Individuals answering “yes” to any of the questions on the NCHSAA Daily Monitoring Form are ineligible for daily workouts, practices, contests, and are not allowed to resume participation until the appropriate Return to Play form, signed by a Licensed Health Care Provider (LHCP), is presented.

The form should indicate that said individuals can safely return to workouts and/or competition (i.e. they do not need to be tested due to their symptoms being attributed to another identified illness.)

Students, coaches, staff considered vulnerable individuals should discuss health conditions with their health care provider prior to supervising or participating in any workouts.

COVID-19 exposure protocols

If any person on the team or coaching/medical staff tests positive for COVID-19, any members of that team who have either been in close contact (within six feet for more than 15 minutes) with that individual, had direct person-to-person contact with the individual or was coughed or sneezed on by the positive individual should adhere to the following guidelines.

First, quarantine for 14 days. The 14-day period begins from the moment of last exposure to individuals who tested positive.

While in quarantine, the individual should monitor their temperature and watch for developing symptoms of COVID-19. The individual should also avoid those who are at higher risk for getting very sick or contracting COVID-19.

More information regarding close contact and quarantine can be found at https://bit.ly/3j2Ebwd

In order to resume workouts, the individual who tested positive must satisfy ALL the following criteria:

1. Be at least 10 days removed from receiving a positive test or diagnosis by a licensed healthcare provider.

2. Have no fever at or above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or be 24 hours removed from the use of fever-reducing medications post-recovery.

3. Prove other symptoms are improving. Note: Loss of taste or smell may persist and need not delay the end of isolation.

4. Present a Return to Play form signed by an LHCP.