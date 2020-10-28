Boonville Black beats West Yadkin Gold

One player makes a move with the ball at midfield. Courtesy of Amy Rector A player from Boonville and one from West Yadkin both go for the ball. Courtesy of Amy Rector

YADKINVILLE — On Saturday morning, Yadkin Soccer Association was back in action at the Yadkin County Park. Teams from across the county were met with beautiful weather as the season is beginning to wind down. One team who put on a show, was Boonville Black. The Black took on West Yadkin Gold, and came away with a shut out 4-0 win. Teams will be back in action on Saturday for another exciting game.