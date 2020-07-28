Stokes Juniors remain undefeated

Evan Cecile threw four innings and collected four hits in a 16-7 victory over NC3 SportsTone2. Jennifer Cecile | For The Stokes News Stokes County Junior Legion team is 11-0 on the season. Jennifer Cecile | For The Stokes News Mason Howell helped Stokes go 2-0 this past Sunday, with three hits and four RBIs. Jennifer Cecile | For The Stokes News

Stokes County Junior Legion team ran its’ unblemished record to 11-0 after a 10-4 victory over Mount Airy on Tuesday and a double-header sweep of Randolph County ‘s NC 3 Junior Black and White teams 16-7 and 13-3 on Sunday.

“I’m very pleased with the way our guys have been playing,” said Stokes’ coach Tanner Lomax. “They make coaching easy for me. The biggest thing I’ve tried to get our guys bought in on is bringing energy every night. Being 11-0 is a great feeling, but right now I’m trying to make sure our guys don’t stop working or becoming satisfied.”

Stokes County tallied eight runs in the second inning behind Skylar Roberts’ grand-slam Tuesday against Mount Airy. Adam Parris roped a one-out single to right field and then moved to second when Tyler Pegram reached on an error. After courtesy-runner Bryson Bowman entered the game, Ethan Ball singled loading the bases. Cooper Burnette recorded a RBI single for the 1-0 lead.

Tyler Moran reached base with a RBI walk sitting up Roberts’ round-tripper for the 6-0 advantage. The Junior Legion team added two more runs in the inning when Mason Howell had a RBI single and Evan McCreary stole home.

Mount Airy closed the gap to 8-3 at the end of five innings, but Stokes added insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings to secure the game and put it out of reach.

The visitors pounded out 14 hits and had nine RBIs. Burnette and Kaden Fuller led the team with two hits each and one RBI a piece. Roberts paced the team a home run and four RBIs and Josh Jones, Dylan Gastley, Caiden Mendenhall, Evan Cecile, Mason Middleton, Howell, Parris, Ball, and Moran recorded one hit each.

McCreary grabbed the win on the mound by pitching four innings, giving up three hits, striking out one and allowing no earned runs. Jones and Carson White closed the game out from the bullpen.

On Sunday, the Legion team swept a double-header against two Randolph County teams. The Stokes team beat the Randolph White squad behind the arm of Gastley’s five innings of work and 11 strikeouts. McCreary, Gastley, Howell, Ball, Middleton, Burnette, and Moran all had two hits each with Howell recording three RBIs and Ball, Middleton, McCreary, and Moran earning two RBIs a piece.

Against the NC3 SportsTone2 Randolph Black team, Stokes County fell behind early, but bounced back and led 4-2 before scoring 12 runs in the last three innings.

Cecile earned the victory and pitched 4.1 innings with seven strikeouts and one walk. Roberts and Fuller pitched the last 2.2 innings giving up a combine three hits and recording four strikeouts.

Cecile led the Stokes Legion team from the plate with four hits, two runs scored, and two RBIs. Fuller recorded three hits and Roberts, Bowman, Jones, and Parris had two each.

“We played two solid teams on Sunday,” praised Lomax. “My guys responded to our talk after last Friday’s game and the younger guys on our team got a big win in the first game. Both Randolph County teams are good teams and are well coached. It was the biggest challenge we have faced this season and I was very pleased with the way we played.

“Our guys wanted the second game on Sunday against Randolph Black pretty bad. They eliminated us from the playoff last year and ended our season with 22-0 and 7-1 losses.”

