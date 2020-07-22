Athletic blast from the past

Bernie Young, the only North Surry player to make the all-state team in two sports (football and baseball) is inducted into the Hall in 2011. Young joked he was happy to have one state title as a coach — until he was inducted along with softball coach Derrick Hill who had five titles at East Surry. Jeff Linville | The News Pictured is the 1935 Dobson basketball team that was inducted into the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame in 2014. Front row, from left, are Odell Phillips and Joe Comer. Second row, from left, Buck White, Neil Cockerham, Howard Blue, and Howard Comer. Back row, from left, coach J. Sam Gentry, Cecil Collins, Meigs Jackson, and manager Charles Monday. Submitted Photo A young Tony Martin poses in his Buccaneers uniform in the early 1980s. Martin, a star baseball player at North Surry High and East Tennessee State University, was inducted to the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame in 2015. Submitted Photo Pictured here during his time teaching at North Stokes High, former Surry Central and UNC-Greensboro soccer star Mike Richardson was inducted into the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Submitted Photo

The Surry County Sports Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor has worked to enshrine the greatest local sports figures ever since its inaugural class was announced in 2006.

More than 130 county athletes, coaches, teams, administrators and influential community members have been honored as members of one of the two exclusive groups.

With last year’s induction of six men and women, the Hall of Fame now features 94 members. The Hall is dedicated to individuals and his or her respective accomplishments. Members of the Hall of Fame include a slew former college athletes, coaches that are renowned statewide, some of which are still active, and administrators that helped promote athletics of all kinds.

The Ring of Honor can feature either individuals or a group. This includes record-setting teams of the past century as well as individuals that promoted athletics outside of a coaching or administrative role.

Two new members have been introduced to the Ring of Honor each year since 2015, with as many as four per year before that. The RoH currently includes 38 members.

The Surry County Parks and Recreation Department recently opened applications for the Hall of Fame and Ring of Honors classes of 2020. As the county looks for new faces to immortalize, let’s take a look back at those previously inducted into each category.

HALL OF FAME

• 2006 — John Charles, Barry Hall, Jerry Hemmings, Jerry Hollingsworth, Ron King, Rex Mitchell, Wallace Shelton, Kevin Strickland

• 2007 — Charles D. Atkins, Delmer Atkins, Tom Childress, Richard Grissom, Charles Moir, Sam Moir, Tony Searcy, Terry Strickland

• 2008 — Angela Harbour Mayfield, Benny Moss, Bobby Atkins, Fred Folger Jr., Jerry Steele, John Hamilton, John Yokley

• 2009 — Jack Childress, Todd Greenwood, Wayne Motsinger, Natalie Nester, Richard Patterson, Bobby Timmons

• 2010 — James Edwin Holleman, Sara White McMillen, Judy Vaughn Johnson, Mike Cooke, Billy Cox, Benjamin Callahan III, Larry McCann, James (Jimmy) Hiatt

• 2011 — James Brim, Dennis France, Jeff Hayes, Derrick Hill, Randy Dale Joyce, Amber Watson Reid, Jim Wilmoth, Bernie Young

• 2012 — John B. Anderson, Ed Callaway, Donald Davis Sr., Blois “Bud” Grissom, Richard Hauser, F.A. Martin, Ben Norman, Kelly Jack Swift

• 2013 — John Charles Jr., Mike Chatham, Gordon Jones, James Daniel Lynch, Jarret Martin, Robert “Doc” Wall

• 2014 — Alfred “Chubby” Dean, Deane Hall, Tina Lane Heafner, Melanie Bledsoe Hudspeth, Robert Smith

• 2015 — William Hawks, Faye Danley Hudson, Tony Martin, Tyler Sanborn, Brent Steelman, Linda Steelman

• 2016 — Brenda Wall Bledsoe, Steven Caudill, David Diamont, Tony George, Vickie Hardy, Will Holthouser

• 2017 — Johnny Coble, Rebel Good, Neal Joyner, Michael Richardson, Frank “Shine” White, Keith Whitman

• 2018 — James Blackburn, Keri Whitehead Campbell, Scott Hauser, Harry Monday, Sarah Parker Stroud, Willard Lee Swift

• 2019 — Ernie Beamer, Lonnie Bledsoe, Chadwick Casstevens, Tony Duncan, James Hayes, Kelley Karns

RING OF HONOR

• 2006 —1963 East Surry High School football team, Tom York, Ronald Johnson, 1989 North Surry High School basketball team

• 2007 — Gary York, 1946-1950 Mount Airy Graniteers, 1967 North Surry High School basketball team, Floyd Rees

• 2008 — Dr. Skip Whitman, Eddie Wilmoth, Barney Hall, 2003 East Surry Little League Senior Softball World Series champs

• 2009 — Charles Earnest, Terry Pruett

• 2010 — Ronald Boyles, 1965 Surry Central High School football team, 1964 East Surry High School basketball team

• 2011 — Fred Patterson, 1967 Elkin High School football team, Chatham Blanketeers

• 2012 — 2002 Mount Airy High School boys basketball team, Robert H. Moody, Al Peavy, Keri W. Campbell, Christie Sanders

• 2013 — 1934 Dobson High School basketball team, 2003 Elkin High School football team

• 2014 — 1935 Dobson High School basketball team

• 2015 — 1933 Dobson High School basketball team, Roy Vernon

• 2016 — 2001 East Surry High School girls basketball team, David Beal

• 2017 — Wayne Edmonds, Jimmy Miller

• 2018 — Ann Hollar Garner, Jim Hemric

• 2019 — Catrina Alexander, Linda Davis

