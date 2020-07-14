Ward signs with Ferrum College

East Wilkes High School athlete, Brooke Ward, signed her national Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Ferrum College. Ward has been a standout volleyball athlete for the Lady Cardinals over the past four years. Brooke was joined at the signing by, front row from left, Melissa Ward, Taylor Rhodes, and Sam Rhodes. Back row included, East Wilkes Principal Chad Mann, East Wilkes Head Volleyball Coach Cassandra Gage, Assistant Volleyball Coach Cassi Mathis, and East Wilkes Athletic Director Justin Call.