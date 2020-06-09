Wiles signs with Guilford College

Last month Starmount athlete, Eric Wiles, signed his National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Guilford College. Wiles has been a standout four-year varsity starter for the Rams’ basketball team. On the basketball court Wiles has earned three All Conference awards, named to the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference All-Tournament Team, and was named the MVAC 2019-2020 Player of the Year. Along with these awards Wiles was voted a Triad All-Star game starter, he was named to the All Northwest team, and was First Team All District. During his career at Starmount, Wiles scored over 1,200 points for the orange and blue.