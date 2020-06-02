WPAC names swimming All Conference

The Western Piedmont Athletic Conference released its 2019 swimming All Conference and Honorable Mention recipients. Forbush had several athletes make both lists for boy’s and girl’s swimming.

Boy’s Swimming

In boy’s swimming, Atkins came up with the WPAC championship, while North Surry had the swimmer of the Year and Atkins had the Coach of the Year.

Champion – Atkins

Male Swimmer of Year – Nick Bryant (North Surry)

Male Coach of Year – Andrea Derflinger (Atkins)

Atkins

All Conference – Landon Privette, Aaron Reyes, Nate Holder, Coner Danielson, Andrew Bain, James Morris

Tate Altman, and Mason Seely

Honorable Mention – Truett Mabe, Tate Altman, James Morris

North Surry

All Conference – Matthew Holder, Alec Singleton, Hunter York, Nicholas Bryant, Garyn Bender, Kaymen Hodges

Honorable Mention – Matthew Holder, Kaymen Hodges, Alexander Kaufhold, Garyn Bender

Surry Central

All Conference – Abbott Nixon, Tanner Boone, Daniel Atkins, Jesse Vaughn, Nolan Poindexter

Honorable Mention – Nolan Poindexter, Abbott Nixon, Jesse Vaughn, Tanner Boone

West Stokes

All Conference – Nate Warden

Honorable Mention – William Erickson, Jackson Stover, Wes Copenhaver, Charles McGhee

Girls Swimming

In girl’s swimming, West Stokes was named the Champion, and their coach was the Coach of the Year. Surry Central had the Female Swimmer of the Year.

Champion – West Stokes

Female Swimmer of Year – Sara Collins (Surry Central)

Female Coach of Year – Pat Erickson (West Stokes)

West Stokes

All Conference – Hannah Miller, Maggie Hill, Presley Hartle, Ramsey Miller

Honorable Mention – Maggie Hill, Ramsey Miller, Tyler Bumgarner, Sarah Rice, Serena Silmser

Atkins

All Conference – Alex Mallison, Jessica Solomon,Sadie Austin, Anna Geglowski , Caitlin Davis, Zoe Marazita

Honorable Mention – Ava Sugg

North Surry

All Conference – Cherokee Sexton, Cassidy Hull, Kara Bryant, Kiersten Walker, Maddie Creed

Surry Central

All Conference – Joanna Arroya, Fernanda Camacho, Sara Collins, Audrey Poindexter, Gracie Brindle

Honorable Mention – Joanna Arroya, Audrey Poindexter

Forbush

All Conference – Suzie Beamguard, Samantha Post

Honorable Mention – Emily Whitaker, Morgan Lawson, Anna Owen, Demi Moore, Samantha Post, and Suzie Beamguard