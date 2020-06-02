WPAC names swimming All Conference

The Western Piedmont Athletic Conference released its 2019 swimming All Conference and Honorable Mention recipients. Forbush had several athletes make both lists for boy’s and girl’s swimming.
Boy’s Swimming
In boy’s swimming, Atkins came up with the WPAC championship, while North Surry had the swimmer of the Year and Atkins had the Coach of the Year.
Champion – Atkins
Male Swimmer of Year – Nick Bryant (North Surry)
Male Coach of Year – Andrea Derflinger (Atkins)
Atkins
All Conference – Landon Privette, Aaron Reyes, Nate Holder, Coner Danielson, Andrew Bain, James Morris
Tate Altman, and Mason Seely
Honorable Mention – Truett Mabe, Tate Altman, James Morris
North Surry
All Conference – Matthew Holder, Alec Singleton, Hunter York, Nicholas Bryant, Garyn Bender, Kaymen Hodges
Honorable Mention – Matthew Holder, Kaymen Hodges, Alexander Kaufhold, Garyn Bender
Surry Central
All Conference – Abbott Nixon, Tanner Boone, Daniel Atkins, Jesse Vaughn, Nolan Poindexter
Honorable Mention – Nolan Poindexter, Abbott Nixon, Jesse Vaughn, Tanner Boone
West Stokes
All Conference – Nate Warden
Honorable Mention – William Erickson, Jackson Stover, Wes Copenhaver, Charles McGhee
Girls Swimming
In girl’s swimming, West Stokes was named the Champion, and their coach was the Coach of the Year. Surry Central had the Female Swimmer of the Year.
Champion – West Stokes
Female Swimmer of Year – Sara Collins (Surry Central)
Female Coach of Year – Pat Erickson (West Stokes)
West Stokes
All Conference – Hannah Miller, Maggie Hill, Presley Hartle, Ramsey Miller
Honorable Mention – Maggie Hill, Ramsey Miller, Tyler Bumgarner, Sarah Rice, Serena Silmser
Atkins
All Conference – Alex Mallison, Jessica Solomon,Sadie Austin, Anna Geglowski , Caitlin Davis, Zoe Marazita
Honorable Mention – Ava Sugg
North Surry
All Conference – Cherokee Sexton, Cassidy Hull, Kara Bryant, Kiersten Walker, Maddie Creed
Surry Central
All Conference – Joanna Arroya, Fernanda Camacho, Sara Collins, Audrey Poindexter, Gracie Brindle
Honorable Mention – Joanna Arroya, Audrey Poindexter
Forbush
All Conference – Suzie Beamguard, Samantha Post
Honorable Mention – Emily Whitaker, Morgan Lawson, Anna Owen, Demi Moore, Samantha Post, and Suzie Beamguard