Longworth signs with Lees-McRae

Elkin athlete, Austin Longworth, signed his National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Lees-McRae University. Longworth has been a dominating varsity basketball player for the Buckin’ Elks over the past few years. He has been awarded All Conference honors, and scored his 1,000th career point during his senior year. Longworth was joined at the signing by, front row from left, Cole Longworth, Nick Longworth, and Melissa Longworth. Back row includes, AAU coach Rodney Norman, Elkin AD Josh Pardue, Elkin Principal Joel Hoyle, Elkin basketball coach Marcus Wilmoth, and Leara Riddle.