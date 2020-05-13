Hawks signs with Salem College

Elkin athlete, Zoey Hawks, signed her Narional Letter of Intent to play tennis at Salem Academy this fall. Hawks was joined at the singing by, front row from left, Bonnie Hawks, Zoey Hawks, and Anthony Hawks. Back row, Elkin tennis coach Melissa Smith, and and Elkin tennis coach Janet Moseley.

