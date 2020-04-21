Faces of Yadkin: Sarah Boles

Kristian Russell | The Ripple Sarah Boles is the varsity softball coach at Starmount High School. - File Photo Sarah reads with her four-year-old son, Teegan. -

The rivalry between Forbush and Starmount is no small thing. For some, the rivalry lasts well after high school, for others the rivalry dissipates, while others seemingly become part of the opposite team’s fan club. This rings true for Starmount High School PE teacher, softball coach and Assistant Athletic Director Sarah Boles.

Boles grew up in Courtney where she attended Courtney Elementary and then went to Forbush High School. While at Forbush, she was a standout softball player. After she graduated from Forbush, she attended Appalachian State University, where she not only continued her education but also her softball career. Boles was a catcher for the Mountaineers softball team from 2001-2005. Her college career helped turn her into the coach she is today, and taught her to savor the little moments.

“My favorite thing about coaching is seeing the progress and growth that my athletes make from year to year,” said Boles. “Coaching is not only about teaching my athletes fundamentals of softball. The relationships that they form and seeing them grow from young, shy freshman into confident, intelligent young women is one of the greatest honors I can receive as a coach.”

“I am so fortunate to work at a school where the community is close knit,” said Boles. “Our softball camps have brought very good numbers since the first year, and there is a strong desire to see our athletic programs be successful. Parents from the feeder programs, teams, fellow coaches, staff, and my high school parents have reached out and been a source of support, or offered an encouraging word when I have needed it the most. They will never know how much that means to me.”

Before starting her coaching career at Starmount, Boles coached volleyball and softball at Shelby High School from 2008-2010. In the fall of 2010, she moved to Statesville High School to coach volleyball, swimming and softball for three years. After five years away, she came back to Yadkin County and has been the Starmount varsity softball coach since 2013.

“I love this game,” said Boles. “Softball has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember, so coaching seemed like the logical next step. I have grown as a coach since I was first starting out, and the experiences and people I have met along the way have only helped to shape me into the coach I am now. The road has not been an easy one, and people have not always been in my corner. But the one thing that I tell people is that I am competitive and I want to win. I want to be successful for this community and for this school. Along with success comes a sense of pride, and I want our student athletes to have that.”

Making the transition from coach to player was not easy for Boles, as she struggled to find a coaching philosophy that matched her personality. Although there are struggles that come with coaching, there are also several positive aspects that it brings to Boles’ life.

“My parents taught me from a very young age the value of hard work and respect. I try to teach and coach with the same foundation, and more times than not, it all works out. I feel like I am a better teacher and coach based on the challenges that I have faced while coaching, and I’m better able to resolve conflicts,” said Boles. “I feel as though I am a better mother, although sometimes the guilt sets in when I look Teegan in the eyes after a long game, just in time to tuck him into bed. But my husband and I are both varsity coaches, and we try to set a positive example for him in the way we treat our players on a daily basis. And of course he has his fair amount of “crushes” with my softball girls!

“But the greatest impact that coaching has had on my life, is that fact that it has allowed my father and I to be on the field together again…He has coached me since tee ball, and he was even our hitting coach at Appalachian. The fact that we are both coaching at Starmount is a memory that I will hold near and dear to my heart forever.”

This season, Boles and her team made it to the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs. They were the Cinderella story from the West, as they came into the playoffs with a No. 21 seed and knocked off two higher ranked teams.

“Enjoy the game and savor every moment on the field with your teammates,” Boles said is her advice to young athletes. “The game is not always going to go your way, but that’s life. You may not be a starter, you may strike out, you may make an error, but how you react and bounce back is the true testament to your character. Life may not always be easy, but the one thing you can control is your attitude and how you see the situation. Always strive to be positive the positive example for the little girls sitting in the stands watching you.”

Not only is Boles a great softball coach, but her positive outlook on life puts a smile on the faces of anyone who knows her. She is a competitive coach that only wants the best in life for her students and athletes.

“My greatest accomplishment so far as a coach, is seeing my players continue their education, or enter the work force as strong, confident women,” said Boles. “Some have gotten married and started families and careers of their own, and there is no greater joy as a coach.

”I tell my girls that softball is such a small part of their lives, and they should cherish the relationships and time spent with their teammates. The time is fleeting, and it will be gone before they know it. The lessons they learn about facing adversity, pushing yourself to the limit, working hard, and setting high goals for yourself are life lessons. If softball is the only thing I teach them about life and being a woman in the world today, I would consider that a terrible failure on my part.”

