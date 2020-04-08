Dojo offers stay-at-home fitness

Submitted Photo Carr Norris - Submitted Photo Colin and Madison Stewart - Submitted Photo Finley Baird - Submitted Photo Foster Baird - - Submitted Photo Malachi France - - Submitted Photo Trevin Robinson - - Submitted Photo Zoey Edwards - -

Even with the statewide stay-at-home order from Governor Roy Cooper in effect, Mickey and Sandra Heath have continued to use jujitsu and the martial arts to teach discipline, respect and honor.

Sensei Mickey Heath opened the School of Hard Knox in 1991. During that time it’s been used to teach a variety of martial arts at all experience levels. He’s taught those just starting out as well as those with decades of experience.

In fact, the School of Hard Knox sent six competitors to the World Council of Jujitsu Organization (WCJJO) World Championships. The competitors won a combined 18 medals for Team USA.

The Heaths usually hold weekly classes, but that has since halted due to the stay-at-home order. However, the School of Hard Knox has adapted to the unique situation and announced it will continue classes online via Facebook. This is the first time the school will offer classes online.

From the school’s official Facebook page (School of Hard Knox – Mount Airy):

“The School of Hard Knox Martial Arts and Fitness will be offering a live stream fitness/martial arts class free to all interested. Classes will begin Monday March 30. This is a great home physical education class for not only your kids but the entire family.

“At the School of Hard Knox – Mount Airy location we offer classes in karate, jujitsu, kickboxing, grappling, yoga and KickFit (a no gi, fitness bag class). During these sessions we will be offering free live-stream classes in several of these categories. We want to offer something for the entire family.

“During this difficult time the School of Hard Knox family would like to invite everyone to join us in our efforts to keep our families strong, safe and healthy!”

Sandra said the move to online classes was done so students could maintain practice regiments, especially while the school moved locations from the Andy Griffith Parkway to West Pine Street.

Just as it has worldwide, COVID-19 forced Mickey and Sandra to think differently. This led to the decision to have Sensei Heath lead online classes.

“We’re trying to continue some of our classes with live stream now, but we thought we would offer [them] to the general public to help with those kids being at home and parents want to pull their hair out,” Sandra said.

The martial arts are the Heath’s first love, but they wanted to host a variety of classes to help anyone that wanted to participate during these trying times.

“We’re trying to broaden the spectrum offering things like our KickFit class,” Sandra said. “It’s nice to be able to have a good cardio workout and release stress at the same time. No martial arts required. We want to offer something for everyone. We want the entire family to have something that’s fun and beneficial.”

”You don’t have to be a martial artist to enjoy working out.”

Sandra reported that she posted about Monday’s KickFit class Monday morning and had 35 people signed up by that evening.

Although she and Mickey love being able to help people stay active any way they can, Sandra said they can’t wait to get into the new building.

“Tough times never last, tough people do,” Mickey said.

The new dojo will have two larger mats, a pro shop, a larger waiting area. The original grand opening date was set for April 2 but will now take place online.

For more information on the School of Hard Knox’s online classes or future classes, Sandra said to either send a message to the School of Hard Knox Facebook page, email theschoolofhardknox@yahoo.com or call 336-401-0665.

School of Hard Knox offering free online classes

